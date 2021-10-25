 Skip to main content
League of Women Voters planning webinars on media literacy
League of Women Voters planning webinars on media literacy

LINCOLN — The League of Women Voters of Nebraska will present two virtual webinars related to media literacy, the journalism profession, and the importance of the First Amendment in November.

The first webinar, “Media Literacy in an Age of Disinformation,” will be presented noon-1 p.m. Nov. 4. The webinar will focus on how to determine if news is credible, how to improve the relationship between the media and the public, and the importance of the First Amendment.

The second webinar, “On the Beat: Reflections from Journalists on Their Profession,” will be presented noon-1 p.m. Nov. 11. It will feature journalists with ties to Nebraska working at national and state media outlets. They will talk about their careers and important issues in the profession.

Both webinars are free and open to the public, with efforts under way to reach high school and college students interested in learning more about these topics. Registration information for the webinars is available online at the League of Women Voters Nebraska website.

The media literacy webinar on Nov. 4 will feature Tobin Beck, an assistant professor of journalism and political science at Concordia University with more than 30 years of experience in journalism, including United Press International; Peggy Rupprecht, an associate professor of computer science, design and journalism at Creighton University, where she teaches classes on media and digital literacy; Ryan Teten, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, who studies the impact of social media on information consumption; and Mason Walker, a research analyst focusing on journalism and media at the Pew Research Center.

The professional journalist webinar on Nov. 11 will feature Sharon Chen, an anchor for WOWT in Omaha with television broadcast experience in Scottsbluff and Lincoln, Colorado, Hawaii and San Diego, California; Dee Ann Divis, who reports for Al Jazeera on commercial space, NASA, robotics and emerging technology sectors; Matthew Hansen, editor of the Flatwater Free Press, Nebraska’s first independent nonprofit newsroom focused on investigative journalism and feature stories; and Tony Herrman, government reporter at the Hastings Tribune.

The webinars are being planned by the LWVNE’s Defending Journalism and the First Amendment Action Team, which was created to respond to concerns about attacks on the media as well as misinformation/disinformation campaigns.

