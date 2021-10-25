League of Women Voters planning webinars on media literacy

LINCOLN — The League of Women Voters of Nebraska will present two virtual webinars related to media literacy, the journalism profession, and the importance of the First Amendment in November.

The first webinar, “Media Literacy in an Age of Disinformation,” will be presented noon-1 p.m. Nov. 4. The webinar will focus on how to determine if news is credible, how to improve the relationship between the media and the public, and the importance of the First Amendment.

The second webinar, “On the Beat: Reflections from Journalists on Their Profession,” will be presented noon-1 p.m. Nov. 11. It will feature journalists with ties to Nebraska working at national and state media outlets. They will talk about their careers and important issues in the profession.

Both webinars are free and open to the public, with efforts under way to reach high school and college students interested in learning more about these topics. Registration information for the webinars is available online at the League of Women Voters Nebraska website.