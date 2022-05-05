 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leading scorer for UNK mens basketball tranferring to Regis University

David Simental

UNK’s David Simental (10) fights for an opening as Missouri’s Winston Dessesow (1) pressures during a Jan. 24 game. The Lopers defeated by the Lions 87-75.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

DENVER — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney point guard David Simental is transferring to Regis University in Denver.

The official Twitter account of the Regis men’s basketball team reported the signing Wednesday morning.

Simental led the Lopers averaging 18.8 points per game. A third-team All-MIAA selection, he made 94 of 110 free throws (.855) and 70 of 172 3-pointers (.407). He had a career-high 33 points on two separate occasions and led the 11-17 Lopers in scoring in 16 games.

Prior to coming to UNK, Simental played at Colorado State-Pueblo where he was a two-time All-RMAC second-team pick, and Montana State-Billings.

He has scored 1,273 points in his career.

