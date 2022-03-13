Leadership Nebraska honors four members from Kearney area

LINCOLN — Twenty-eight Nebraska leaders were recognized with certificates and commemorative awards for completing Class XIII of Leadership Nebraska at a commencement ceremony held March 3.

Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state.

Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.

“Strong leaders are critical to building thriving communities and a resilient, growing economy,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber president. “Today, we face more complex challenges than ever, but the opportunities before us are even greater. We are anxious to see how the members of Class XIII make their mark on our future.”

The program includes six, two-day sessions held in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include: economic development; healthcare; agriculture; education; and government and policy.

Leadership Nebraska Class XIII members from the Kearney area include:

HOLDREGE: Rochelle Jurgens, Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District.

KEARNEY: Brenda Jensen, city of Kearney; Kelly Kreger, Path for Growth; and Lisa Tschauner, University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Applications for the next class may be submitted until April 15. For more information on the NE Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Nebraska, please contact Roberta Pinkerton at 402-480-6918 or visit leadershipnebraska.com