Leadership Kearney programs resume after COVID hiatus

KEARNEY — The Leadership Kearney Board of Directors has announced the opening of applications for the 2021-22 program year.
Exciting changes will be brought to the program and the Leadership Kearney Board is enthusiastic for the coming year’s plans, according to a press release.
In December 2020, the board had to make the difficult decision to delay leadership classes. The decision was carefully thought through and the organization’s leaders chose to follow the recommendations from health officials and the actions of other leadership programs in the state. The board is looking forward to the new year and the new experiences it will offer class participants.
The program year 2021-22 will feature Leadership Kearney Class 30 as well as two Youth Leadership Kearney classes — Class 27 and Class 28. This change will allow the selected participants of the youth and adult classes from the 2020-21 sessions the full experience of the leadership program.
Applications for Youth Leadership Kearney Class 28 will open Monday and close May 3. Due to the change in the timeline for the current adult class the Leadership Kearney Board of Directors is planning to open additional spots for Leadership Kearney Class 30. Applications for the adult class will open Monday and close May 14.
Working with three different classes in one program year is a challenge that the Leadership Kearney Board is up to and members look forward to generating new ideas for the program.
In a normal year the Youth Leadership Kearney class is made up of juniors in high school; however, due to the changes from COVID-19, the program will host juniors and seniors in high school.
“Our board is made up of leaders who saw an opportunity to try new programming options for the senior youth class. We want to give our youth leaders nearing the end of their high school career a chance to experience Kearney and develop them for life after high school,” said Leadership Kearney President Jake Williams. Youth Leadership Kearney Class 27 will look different from Class 28 as the program will end earlier to allow for the class members to prepare for high school graduation.
The Leadership Kearney Board of Directors have been hard at work looking at different ways to continue the organization’s mission of identifying, educating and nurturing potential, emerging and existing leaders who are committed to improving the quality of life in Kearney and the surrounding communities. The organization will be continuing to announce new information about upcoming deadlines as well as new programming.