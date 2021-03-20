Leadership Kearney programs resume after COVID hiatus

KEARNEY — The Leadership Kearney Board of Directors has announced the opening of applications for the 2021-22 program year.

Exciting changes will be brought to the program and the Leadership Kearney Board is enthusiastic for the coming year’s plans, according to a press release.

In December 2020, the board had to make the difficult decision to delay leadership classes. The decision was carefully thought through and the organization’s leaders chose to follow the recommendations from health officials and the actions of other leadership programs in the state. The board is looking forward to the new year and the new experiences it will offer class participants.

The program year 2021-22 will feature Leadership Kearney Class 30 as well as two Youth Leadership Kearney classes — Class 27 and Class 28. This change will allow the selected participants of the youth and adult classes from the 2020-21 sessions the full experience of the leadership program.

Applications for Youth Leadership Kearney Class 28 will open Monday and close May 3. Due to the change in the timeline for the current adult class the Leadership Kearney Board of Directors is planning to open additional spots for Leadership Kearney Class 30. Applications for the adult class will open Monday and close May 14.