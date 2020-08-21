 Skip to main content
Leadership Kearney postpones fall sessions

KEARNEY — Citing health and safety concerns because of the coronavirus pandemic, Leadership Kearney’s Board of Directors has announced that monthly sessions have been suspended until spring.

“In the interest of health, safety and overall experience, the Leadership Kearney Board has decided to postpone our fall session days and continue to evaluate our options for a return in the spring,” said Leadership Kearney President Jake Williams.

Now in its 30th year, Leadership Kearney trains future leaders by exposing them to Kearney’s mainstay industries and institutions. Class 30 was announced in July, and sessions were set to begin soon, but the LK Board decided in favor of safety, Williams said. “We did not come to this decision lightly and are working hard to ensure the integrity of our historic program remains intact.”

Although the sessions have been postponed temporarily, Williams said the Sept. 18 Leadership Kearney Golf Tournament will proceed as planned.

