Leadership Kearney developing for future; Class 31 applications due May 13.

KEARNEY — The Leadership Kearney Board of Directors has announced changes to the organization and current programming.

During the past two years, the board has had to navigate the pandemic, and has spent that time looking at different ways to continue the organization’s mission of identifying, educating and nurturing potential, emerging and existing leaders in Kearney and surrounding communities.

As a result, the board facilitated three leadership programs: Youth Leadership Kearney Class 27 (Senior Class), Youth Leadership Kearney Class 28 (Junior Class) and Leadership Kearney Class 30 (Adult). Working with three classes in one program year was a challenge, however, the board adjusted the Youth program to better focus on the students’ needs.

This was Leadership Kearney’s first senior youth class, separate from the adult and junior classes with goals of preparing them for life after graduation, simplifying programming and avoiding overwhelming the sponsoring businesses with 75 students.

Their session days included: orientation; retreat, health and life beyond high school; state of the city; quality of life; state government and politics; business, arts and media; relationship building; community vision; community service; and graduation. An addition to the youth program was the use of Clifton StrengthsFinder, an assessment tailored to the high school level that allows students to grow confidence in who they are, help them learn how they can best contribute to the world and help students in identifying their talents.

The senior class responded extraordinarily well to the new programming and provided additional feedback as to how a scheduling change would make the program even more beneficial for students, according to the press release. After carefully considering this feedback from the youths, discussion with school officials, and intricate planning, the Leadership Kearney Board of Directors voted to implement changes to the Youth Leadership Kearney programming and schedule. The Youth Leadership Kearney program now will commence in January of the students’ junior year and conclude in October of their senior year. The new programming will continue to expose the participants to the pillars of Kearney while sharpening their leadership skills.

“Splitting the junior and senior year is the perfect way to allow students to get the most from YLK,” Kearney Catholic senior Kade Uelmen said. “This split would allow more time for students to focus on school and ACTs. It also allows them to see potential careers and guide them in the right direction while minimizing the amount of interference with school commitments.”

Board members will hold informational meetings at KHS and KCHS in August. Applications for Youth Leadership Kearney Class 29 will be available online in September. Youth applications will close in October, and the class will be selected by the end of November.

Please reach out to the Leadership Kearney Board President Bill Maendele with questions.

In addition to the changes to the Youth Leadership Kearney program, Leadership Kearney planned to launch a new website on Friday to better communicate up-to-date information about the organization, feature sponsoring businesses and provide better access to applications. This change comes in time for Leadership Kearney Class 31 applications.

Applications for Leadership Kearney Class 31 will close at 5 p.m. May 13.

The Leadership Kearney Board of Directors wants to acknowledge the Kearney community and businesses that have shown tremendous support to this organization. With the generous support of many, the organization continues to support and guide future leaders of the Kearney community.