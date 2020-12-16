Leadership Kearney delays classes until fall 2021

KEARNEY — The Leadership Kearney Board of Directors has made the decision to delay its leadership classes until fall 2021. This decision was carefully thought through and the organization’s leaders chose to follow the recommendations and actions of other leadership programs in the state, according to Leadership Kearney President Jake Williams.

These changes come at a time when many businesses and organizations are dealing with similar situations and are wanting to put the health of their people ahead of normal business practices.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Leadership Kearney Board of Directors had taken all suggested measures of safety and voted to postpone any further classes until spring 2021.

The topic recently was revisited and due to the continued rise in cases in the area, the decision was made to delay classes until next fall. Next year the program will adjust to accommodate the youth and adult classes.

The Leadership Kearney Board of Directors will work to make plans for next year and to provide a great experience for participants.

The board will continue to communicate with current class members, businesses, alumni and the community as new details are available.