Leader: Canvassing group aims to verify voter information, clean election

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Thursday posted an alert on the office’s Facebook page and Twitter that a group of concerned citizens is canvassing residents about their participation in the 2020 general election.
Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said the canvassing group is not affiliated or connected to her office. In addition, Poff said anyone who might be nervous about being contacted by the group can politely decline to answer questions.
Janet Steffen of Kearney, a co-leader of the concerned citizens group, said her volunteers only want to verify voter information. During the past six or eight weeks, Steffen said the group has canvassed four of Buffalo County’s 27 precincts. She said, “we’ve had maybe 10 irregularities” in which voters did not update their addresses with the election commissioner.
There have been “no red flags,” Steffen said. She said her group has received a 95% positive response as it approaches voters about their participation in the 2020 election. The volunteers acquired a list of Buffalo County voters from the Nebraska Secretary of State and are comparing information from the election commissioner with the secretary of state’s list.
Steffen said the group hopes to complete its canvassing in the next 6-8 weeks. She said there is a lot of “distrust in the current climate of elections,” and that her group would be happy if its canvass reveals Buffalo County’s election was free and fair.
Steffen said that earlier this week Poff showed the concerned citizens how the election process works. She said learning the system will be very helpful. “You can’t verify something if you don’t know how the system works. We don’t care how people voted, we just want to know if they voted.”
According to the sheriff’s alert, Steffen’s group may have been confused with other canvassers.
The sheriff’s office message continued: “They are wearing name tags that say “Nebraska Voter Verification,” along with their first names and asking a few election-related questions.”
The questions are:
1) Did you vote in 2020?
2) Did you vote in person or by mail?
3) Did you receive extra ballots?
4) Did you experience any irregularities?
The sheriff’s message advised anyone with questions to contact the Buffalo County election commissioner at 308-236-1233.