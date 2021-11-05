Leader: Canvassing group aims to verify voter information, clean election

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Thursday posted an alert on the office’s Facebook page and Twitter that a group of concerned citizens is canvassing residents about their participation in the 2020 general election.

Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said the canvassing group is not affiliated or connected to her office. In addition, Poff said anyone who might be nervous about being contacted by the group can politely decline to answer questions.

Janet Steffen of Kearney, a co-leader of the concerned citizens group, said her volunteers only want to verify voter information. During the past six or eight weeks, Steffen said the group has canvassed four of Buffalo County’s 27 precincts. She said, “we’ve had maybe 10 irregularities” in which voters did not update their addresses with the election commissioner.

There have been “no red flags,” Steffen said. She said her group has received a 95% positive response as it approaches voters about their participation in the 2020 election. The volunteers acquired a list of Buffalo County voters from the Nebraska Secretary of State and are comparing information from the election commissioner with the secretary of state’s list.