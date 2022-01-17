Leach files as candidate for Kearney Public Board of Education

KEARNEY — Nathan Leach has filed for a seat on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education.

Leach is the first candidate to file for the KPS Board.

Board members whose terms are expiring are Wendy Kreis and Drew Blessing, both elected in 2018, and veteran Alex Straatmann, who was reelected in 2018.

The filing deadline for new candidates is March 1. Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file.

Leach was born in Gilbert, Arizona, and grew up on a farm near Shelton.

During his time at Kearney High School Leach served on the Buffalo County Youth Advisory Board and worked as the Buffalo County Community Partner’s legislative intern his senior year. He served as a student representative on the KPS Community Assessment Committee for the new high school and attended most school board meetings throughout high school. He graduated from KHS in 2015.

“What I have to offer the KPS Board of Education is a unique perspective as a former student leader who struggled in school as much as I succeeded,” Leach said in announcing his candidacy.