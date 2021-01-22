Lawyer requests extension in trial for Manuel Gomez, Holdrege man accused of killing two men, injuring one

HOLDREGE — A trial may be delayed for a Holdrege man accused of killing two men and seriously injuring his lawyer.

Manuel Gomez, 47, of Holdrege appeared Thursday in Phelps County District Court for the state of Nebraska’s motion to extend the time for a speedy trial because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gomez is accused of killing Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse, 64, on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.

Mariah Nickel with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office presented 21 articles of evidence to extend Gomez’s trial date beyond federal and state speedy trial rights. The exhibits show how difficult, if not impossible it would be to hold a jury trial, Nickel said.

She also noted that coronavirus vaccines won’t be available to the general public until the spring or later, and they want to prevent an outbreak in Phelps County.

Gomez’s defense attorneys, Jeff Pickens of the Nebraska Commission of Public Advocacy and Phelps County Public Defender Nancy Freburg, had no objection to the motion to toll speedy trial.

Judge Stephen R. Illingworth took the motion under advisement in order to review the evidence.