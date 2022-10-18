Lawmakers say Kearney airport could see a boost if Amendment 1 passes

KEARNEY — A trio of Nebraska lawmakers was in Kearney Tuesday to urge Nebraska voters to support a proposed amendment to grow commercial air service in their state.

Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk and state Sens. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln and Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said one of the keys to growing Nebraska’s economy is to grow commercial air service. They said Amendment 1 is geared to do that very thing.

The Legislature unanimously passed Amendment 1 during the 2022 session. Nebraska’s business and political leaders support Amendment 1, they said, because it will allow Nebraska to use the same tools commonly used around the country to attract commercial flights.

Even though the state has a competitive disadvantage, Nebraska’s nine commercial air service airports — including Kearney Regional Airport — produce a large economic benefit for the state, accounting for more than 66,000 jobs and $6.1 billion in economic output annually, according to Amendment 1 promotional material.

Airports where Amendment 1 could have the greatest economic benefit, Bostar said, are in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte, Scottsbluff, McCook, Chadron and Alliance.

Flood, Bostar and Linehan were wrapping up a statewide tour with this morning’s stop in Kearney.

The trio traveled to Scottsbluff, North Platte and Grand Island on Monday and on Tuesday was scheduled to spread the word about Amendment 1 in Kearney, Norfolk and Omaha. They will conclude their tour at the State Capitol in Lincoln on Wednesday morning.

According to materials distributed by Amendment 1 supporters, the measure would amend the State Constitution to allow political subdivisions that own or operate an airport to spend money to develop new or expanded regularly scheduled commercial passenger flights. Currently, Nebraska has a unique competitive disadvantage, and its constitution blocks this method of developing commercial air travel that is common throughout the country.

Bostar, the sponsor of the legislative resolution that placed Amendment 1 on the ballot, focused on this competitive disadvantage and said it was a big reason he introduced the resolution, LR283CA.

“Nebraska is currently faced with a competitive disadvantage regarding our ability to attract commercial air service. Nebraskans across the state have been negatively impacted by the recent loss of air service in our communities,” Bostar said. “Nebraska doesn’t have access to the same tools possessed by every other state. That’s why I introduced LR283CA last session and why Amendment 1 is so important.”

As an example for the need to level the field, Grand Island Regional Airport currently is competing against Manhattan, Kansas, and Columbia, Misssouri, to add flights. The airports in Manhattan and Columbia have the advantage of being able to use airport revenues to broaden services and attract more travelers.

Linehan, chair of the Revenue Committee that approved LR283CA on its way to the floor of the Legislature, said that she supports Amendment 1 because of the importance of commercial air service to communities across the state.

“If we don’t work to ensure robust air service for Nebraskans from all across the state, that is not good for our economy. Amendment 1 will help attract more air service, which is essential for the ongoing success of local economies — both in terms of attracting new workers and businesses and in terms of attracting new residents and retaining families,” said Linehan.

Flood, a former state senator and member of the Revenue Committee before being elected to the U.S. House this year, spoke of Amendment 1 as a common-sense measure to connect Nebraska to the rest of the country and to help with economic development in rural Nebraska.

“Air service into rural communities across our state creates economic development,” Flood said. “Connecting people to rural communities through air service means increased business and investment in our state, which creates more opportunities for Nebraskans.”

John Hoggett, president of Pinnacle Bank in Kearney, said he supports Amendment 1 because he believes successful airports create successful communities.

Linehan agreed. "Nebraska's No. 1 challenge is workforce. We need to attract 18 and 24 year olds, but they're not going to live where they can't travel."