Law officers battling surge of meth addiction in Nebraska

KEARNEY — Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are launching a total war on Nebraska’s methamphetamine problem.
Wednesday and today, about 200 law officers from across Nebraska were at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney learning how they can collaborate with other agencies and at all levels to combat meth.
Some of the top generals of the war, including Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, announced at a Wednesday press conference that the anti-meth effort won’t be one of those “kick off and go home” events because meth is Nebraska’s No. 1 drug problem.
The war will be waged under the slogan, “It’s a matter of life or meth,” and it will be fought at the local level by Nebraskans from Omaha to Ogallala who won’t allow meth to ruin their communities.
A public relations campaign will tell Nebraskans to refuse to tolerate meth because it will tear apart the fabric of their families and towns.
Nebraska law enforcement will target big distributors, while federal authorities will attack the cartels and other suppliers that are flooding the state with potent and dangerous methamphetamines, said Peterson.
“We’re awash in meth,” said Jan Sharp, the U.S. attorney for Nebraska. He said leaders of Nebraska’s three reservations fear the effects meth is having among Native Americans.
Nebraskans age 30-39 make up he fastest growing age bracket for meth addiction.
DEA special agent Justin King said the aim of criminals peddling meth in Nebraska is to give users what they want: quality product at a low price.
“Most of the meth we’re seeing is produced in Mexico, and it’s flooding the market to keep people addicted. It has a life-altering effect on anyone who uses it.”
As the state’s top law enforcement officer, Peterson said during Wednesday’s press briefing at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center that Nebraska’s meth problem is so severe it contributes to about 75% of the state’s criminal prosecutions. He said addicts rob, burglarize and even prostitute themselves to feed their habits.
Others who spoke at Wednesday’s press conference represented the Nebraska State Patrol and FBI.
While in Kearney, these agencies, along with local and tribal law enforcement partners, were exchanging ideas and best practices to fight the meth problem.
“A leading goal of this partnership is to sound the alarm that meth use continues to spread across our state,” Peterson said. “We want citizens to be fully informed about the dangers of meth consumption and understand the destruction it brings to communities.”
The volume of meth seized in Nebraska has surged 293% in the last five years, with law enforcement agencies combining to collect approximately 768 pounds in 2021. That’s enough meth, according to statistics at the press conference, to fill each seat at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln with 65 doses of meth.
King, with the DEA, said the purest and most potent meth once was called “ice.” He said meth quality still is high, but costs have dropped during the past decade from about $20,000 per pound in 2010 to $3,500 to $6,000 per pound today.
“Trafficking of methamphetamine is not a victimless crime,” said FBI Special Agent Eugene Krowel. “Meth is exceptionally destructive. It wreaks havoc in our communities, and the people selling and trafficking it should see this initiative as a warning.”