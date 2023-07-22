KEARNEY — A 32-year veteran of the Kearney Police Department, Mike Young, scanned the banquet hall Thursday night as tears welled in his eyes.

“It’s awesome just to see the support we truly have here. And our families, they feel that level of support, too,” Young said as a crowd of 500 gathered to thank law officers for their service in Kearney, rural Buffalo County and its towns and villages.

Thursday’s event at the Younes Conference Center North was the third annual appreciation banquet organized by the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce Friends of Law Enforcement Committee.

Emcee Brandon Benitz said members of the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to tens of thousands of calls during the past year, but officers mishandled only a handful of those cases.

Ten-year veteran Caleb Wilson, a sheriff’s deputy who lives in Gibbon and looks after the town of 1,600, said he runs into supporters multiple times per month. Some want to shake his hand and say “thanks,” and others want to buy him lunch, he said.

“I feel safe, even when I go to work,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s wife, Brittany, said officers aren’t the only ones who appreciate the public’s support. She said she's thankful because she’s more confident her husband will be OK as he steps out for his shift.

Having the town's backing means a lot to both of them, Brittany said. “If he was getting harassed it would be tough.”

Chief Deputy Dan Schleusesner said law officers in other parts of Nebraska frequently share stories about criticism and harassment in public places. Something as normal as stopping in a convenience store for a snack can be a humiliating experience, he said.

Wilson said to a lawman, nothing boosts morale like feeling respected, and that includes getting respect at home.

“My 11-year-old son, Brandon, says he wants to be a police officer," Wilson said.

Sgts. Rosario Perez and Julie Burne, who have worked 26 years and 20 years, respectively, in the Buffalo County Jail, said they never take the public’s support for granted.

“In other places they don’t have this support,” Perez said. She said she respects law officers who keep the peace and patrol each night so the public can sleep.

“Knowing our people are out there at 2 a.m., whether or not they’ve got the public’s support, means something to me,” Perez said.

Brad Kernick, who helped organize Thursday’s banquet, said KPD and BCSO are at full staff. Kernick said that many departments are having a tough time recruiting officers. He said he hopes the public’s backing is helping to keep the ranks filled.

Gov. Jim Pillen said he felt privileged to be part of the appreciation banquet. “Tonight is about an incredible thank you for the most important public service, keeping all of us safe.”

Speaker Allen Beermann, Nebraska’s retired secretary of state, said the public’s responsibility is to support law enforcement. He said the world would be better if everyone did that.

“In life you can either be a leaner or a lifter,” Beermann said.

Banquet proceeds will fund scholarships to encourage law enforcement careers. The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce has information how to donate.

“It’s unique when you see a room of law enforcement people sitting together with citizens," KPD Chief Bryan Waugh said as the banquet concluded. "We just hit another home run as a community.”