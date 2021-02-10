Law enforcement use drone to search for two YRTC escapees Tuesday

KEARNEY — Two male teens escaped Tuesday night from Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center.

Around 6:27 p.m. YRTC staff notified the 911 communications center of the two male juveniles who fled the facility at 2802 30th Ave.

Around 9:26 p.m. Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller said 911 dispatchers received a report of the possible juveniles in the area of Marshalls at 4700 Second Ave. where the teens used a phone, then departed the area. Kearney Police checked several businesses surrounding Marshalls looking for the teens but were unable to locate them.

A sheriff deputy also deployed a drone in the area of Marshalls in an attempt to locate the teens.

This morning it was unknown if the teens had been apprehended.