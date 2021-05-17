Law enforcement targeting seat belt usage throughout Kearney area

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department will mobilize against drivers who fail to buckle up and fail to buckle up children during a Click it or Ticket crack down May 24-June 6.

The objective is to increase the statewide observed seat belt use of front seat outboard occupants in passenger vehicles by 4.1 percentage points from the 2019 calendar usage rate 79.7 percent to 83.8 percent by December 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office, in 2020, there were 132 passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in Nebraska. That means 78% of those fatalities were traced to lack of seatbelt use.

NDOT said Nebraska has the fourth worst observed seat belt usage in the United States, so the NDOT’s Office of Highway Safety will pay the BCSO and KPD officers to work overtime during the Click it or Ticket crackdown.

Police and deputies will target all traffic violations with an emphasis on issuing citations for occupant restraint violations.

As always, the Kearney and Buffalo County law enforcement teams request that everyone wears a seat belt.