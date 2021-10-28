Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man

KEARNEY — Nearly two years after he disappeared law enforcement continue to seek answers about the whereabouts of Christopher Loupin of Elm Creek.

Loupin, 28, was last seen Nov. 17, 2019, at the 4 Seasons Campground north of the Elm Creek interchange. He is described as being 5-feet 10-inches tall, brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

He doesn’t have a cellphone or coat, and his family believes he may be in danger.

“We aren’t ruling out any possibility at this point,” said Capt. Bob Anderson of the the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Loupin is asked to contact investigator Brandon Brueggemann at the sheriff’s office at 308-236-8555, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3434 or any law enforcement agency.