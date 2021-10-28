 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man
0 Comments
top story

Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Nearly two years after he disappeared law enforcement continue to seek answers about the whereabouts of Christopher Loupin of Elm Creek.

Loupin, 28, was last seen Nov. 17, 2019, at the 4 Seasons Campground north of the Elm Creek interchange. He is described as being 5-feet 10-inches tall, brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He doesn’t have a cellphone or coat, and his family believes he may be in danger.

Christopher Loupin

Christopher Loupin

“We aren’t ruling out any possibility at this point,” said Capt. Bob Anderson of the the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Loupin is asked to contact investigator Brandon Brueggemann at the sheriff’s office at 308-236-8555, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3434 or any law enforcement agency.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Moscow embarks on sweeping lockdown as COVID deaths surge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John and Connie Beck think they nailed it for their Minden home
Local News

John and Connie Beck think they nailed it for their Minden home

The smallest of details have a story in the home of John and Connie Beck of Minden. There’s a tiny coin purse in a shadow box that John’s grandmother gave to him when he was 7 or 8 years old. Two hats rest on top of the kitchen cabinets that belonged to his parents in the 1940s or ’50s. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News