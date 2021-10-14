 Skip to main content
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week begins Monday
Law enforcement support flag

Holding a law enforcement support flag presented during Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting are leaders of the four agencies that serve and protect Buffalo County. From left: Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller, Kearney Chief of Police Bryan Waugh, Nebraska State Patrol Troop C Commander Capt. Jeff Roby of Grand Island and University of Nebraska at Kearney Police Chief Jim Davis. The community will honor them and their teams during the Oct. 18-22 Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Law enforcement officers safeguard lives and property across Buffalo County, and so the residents of the county are planning a week of activities to say “thanks” and to get acquainted with the men and women behind the badges.

“These acts of kindness and appreciation provide needed encouragement and support to law enforcement officers and their family members,” said Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse about the special salute that’s in store next week.

Organized by the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, and Cosmos and Sertoma service clubs, Law Enforcement Appreciation Week is Oct. 18-23. Among the activities to show appreciation for law enforcement will be a banquet at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson speaking. The event will be 4-7 p.m. and feature an assortment of free activities: K-9, obstacle course, motorcycle and drone demonstrations. There also will be bouncy houses, a dunk tank and laser tag.

According to organizers, the goal of the week is to provide opportunities for citizens of all ages to interact and socialize with law enforcement officers. Proceeds from the week will fund scholarships for students seeking degrees in law enforcement or similar fields.

“Kearney has been a great place to live and raise a family, and a big part of that is that our community has a history of really supporting the police. We need to celebrate our relationship and their service to the community,” said Tom Henning, a member of the Friends of Law Enforcement Committee that organized next week’s salute.

“We need to think of the next generation of law enforcement. Some of the best candidates for our future police force are kids in the community,” Henning said.

Other committee members are Gene Beerbohm, Doug Deterding, Tim Hughbanks, Brad Kernick, Pete Kotsiopulos, Steve Lind, Bill Mathis, Dan Melton and Mark Schipporeit.

According to promotional literature, a goal is to have every area business and service organization contribute financially to the week. “Your organization’s name on the sponsorship list is what is most important and sends out a very strong message. We encourage you to give from your heart,” according to promotional materials.

Materials for sponsors include window clings, stickers, lapel pins and coffee mugs.

Supporters can visit kearneycoc.org/lawenforcement or direct donations to the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Week

The early part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week is geared toward activities so children experience positive interactions with law enforcement.

Here’s a look at all the week’s activities:

Monday: Lunch With Law Enforcement. In the desire to seek a positive relationship with law enforcement officers in our community, they are invited to enjoy lunch with students and staff.

Tuesday: Tours of law enforcement center. Kearney Police and Buffalo County Sheriff’s departments extend an invitation for the public to visit them. The public will meet and greet law enforcement officers and tour the facilities.

Wednesday: Donut Worry, Be Happy. Students will begin their day with high fives and doughnuts provided by law enforcement. Schools will have law enforcement themes throughout the week.

Oct. 21: Law Enforcement Appreciation Night, 4-7 p.m. Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Free activities include obstacle course and K-9, motorcycle and drone demonstrations. Bouncy houses, dunk tank and laser tag. Banquet $5 per person, served by Hot Meals USA.

Oct. 22: Loper Law Enforcement Night. Buffalo County will honor law officers and their families with free entry to UNK Lopers volleyball game. First serve is 6 p.m.

