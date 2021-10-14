Law Enforcement Appreciation Week begins Monday

KEARNEY — Law enforcement officers safeguard lives and property across Buffalo County, and so the residents of the county are planning a week of activities to say “thanks” and to get acquainted with the men and women behind the badges.

“These acts of kindness and appreciation provide needed encouragement and support to law enforcement officers and their family members,” said Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse about the special salute that’s in store next week.

Organized by the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, and Cosmos and Sertoma service clubs, Law Enforcement Appreciation Week is Oct. 18-23. Among the activities to show appreciation for law enforcement will be a banquet at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson speaking. The event will be 4-7 p.m. and feature an assortment of free activities: K-9, obstacle course, motorcycle and drone demonstrations. There also will be bouncy houses, a dunk tank and laser tag.

According to organizers, the goal of the week is to provide opportunities for citizens of all ages to interact and socialize with law enforcement officers. Proceeds from the week will fund scholarships for students seeking degrees in law enforcement or similar fields.