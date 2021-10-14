Law Enforcement Appreciation Week begins Monday

KEARNEY — Law enforcement officers safeguard lives and property across Buffalo County, and so the residents of the county are planning a week of activities to say “thanks” and to get acquainted with the men and women behind the badges.
“These acts of kindness and appreciation provide needed encouragement and support to law enforcement officers and their family members,” said Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse about the special salute that’s in store next week.
Organized by the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, and Cosmos and Sertoma service clubs, Law Enforcement Appreciation Week is Oct. 18-23. Among the activities to show appreciation for law enforcement will be a banquet at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson speaking. The event will be 4-7 p.m. and feature an assortment of free activities: K-9, obstacle course, motorcycle and drone demonstrations. There also will be bouncy houses, a dunk tank and laser tag.
According to organizers, the goal of the week is to provide opportunities for citizens of all ages to interact and socialize with law enforcement officers. Proceeds from the week will fund scholarships for students seeking degrees in law enforcement or similar fields.
“Kearney has been a great place to live and raise a family, and a big part of that is that our community has a history of really supporting the police. We need to celebrate our relationship and their service to the community,” said Tom Henning, a member of the Friends of Law Enforcement Committee that organized next week’s salute.
“We need to think of the next generation of law enforcement. Some of the best candidates for our future police force are kids in the community,” Henning said.
Other committee members are Gene Beerbohm, Doug Deterding, Tim Hughbanks, Brad Kernick, Pete Kotsiopulos, Steve Lind, Bill Mathis, Dan Melton and Mark Schipporeit.
According to promotional literature, a goal is to have every area business and service organization contribute financially to the week. “Your organization’s name on the sponsorship list is what is most important and sends out a very strong message. We encourage you to give from your heart,” according to promotional materials.
Materials for sponsors include window clings, stickers, lapel pins and coffee mugs.
Supporters can visit kearneycoc.org/lawenforcement or direct donations to the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.