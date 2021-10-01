 Skip to main content
Last Civil War soldier in Buffalo County dedication set for Oct. 10
Last Civil War soldier in Buffalo County dedication set for Oct. 10

KEARNEY — The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Department of Nebraska and the Dakotas, Shiloh Camp No. 2 will conduct a ceremony honoring Joseph Sampson Wiley, the last Union soldier buried in Buffalo County.

The ceremony will be 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at Kearney Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.

Joseph S. Wiley was a private in Co. K, 8th Illinois Infantry. He died Sept. 29, 1940, at the age of 91.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Department of Nebraska have started the final phase in Last Soldier Project. The purpose of the project is to locate and appropriately mark the final resting place of the last Union soldier buried in each county in the state of Nebraska. We are marking these graves with a bronze star marker and QR code medallion, said Val Schmiedeskamp, junior vice commander of Camp Shiloh.

