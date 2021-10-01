Last Civil War soldier in Buffalo County dedication set for Oct. 10

KEARNEY — The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Department of Nebraska and the Dakotas, Shiloh Camp No. 2 will conduct a ceremony honoring Joseph Sampson Wiley, the last Union soldier buried in Buffalo County.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Department of Nebraska have started the final phase in Last Soldier Project. The purpose of the project is to locate and appropriately mark the final resting place of the last Union soldier buried in each county in the state of Nebraska. We are marking these graves with a bronze star marker and QR code medallion, said Val Schmiedeskamp, junior vice commander of Camp Shiloh.