Last 2020 yard waste collection scheduled Nov. 16-20

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that the last regular yard waste collection for 2020 will be during the week of Nov. 16-20.

Please remember that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container. Trash containers observed with yard waste will not be collected until the yard waste is removed. The yard waste can be taken to the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill where it is accepted free of charge during normal business hours.

The Sanitation Division would like to thank all residents who participated in the 2020 yard waste collection program. As a reminder, the brown yard waste containers will not be removed from each residence during the winter. Collection for the 2021 yard waste season is scheduled to begin the first week in April.

