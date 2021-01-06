Las Americas in Kearney is tortilleria, Mexican grocery store and restaurant in one

KEARNEY — Cesar Orona said he and his wife Lucy Gorrola have been working since July to open their Mexican restaurant and tortilla bakery in Kearney.

The six-month project required two and sometimes three 550-mile round trips per week from Kearney to Scottsbluff, where Orona operates another tortilleria.

Again on Monday, Orona was rolling down the highway between Scottsbluff and Kearney as he conducted part of the Hub’s interview about his new business venture.

By 5 a.m. Tuesday, he was back in his Kearney bakery firing up the tortilla machine.

“Opening a new business is hard work,” he said as his wife sealed a bag of freshly made flour tortillas.

Actually, Orona and Gorrola didn’t open just one business. The tortilla bakery is one-third of their new enterprise at 3915 Second Ave., the former site of Video Kingdom.

The other two-thirds of the enterprise includes a small Mexican grocery and a restaurant — both of which share the attention of Orona and Gorrola.

The grocery stocks staples and specialty items for Mexican food lovers, while the restaurant serves a variety of dishes.