Las Americas in Kearney is tortilleria, Mexican grocery store and restaurant in one

KEARNEY — Cesar Orona said he and his wife Lucy Gorrola have been working since July to open their Mexican restaurant and tortilla bakery in Kearney.
The six-month project required two and sometimes three 550-mile round trips per week from Kearney to Scottsbluff, where Orona operates another tortilleria.
Again on Monday, Orona was rolling down the highway between Scottsbluff and Kearney as he conducted part of the Hub’s interview about his new business venture.
By 5 a.m. Tuesday, he was back in his Kearney bakery firing up the tortilla machine.
“Opening a new business is hard work,” he said as his wife sealed a bag of freshly made flour tortillas.
Actually, Orona and Gorrola didn’t open just one business. The tortilla bakery is one-third of their new enterprise at 3915 Second Ave., the former site of Video Kingdom.
The other two-thirds of the enterprise includes a small Mexican grocery and a restaurant — both of which share the attention of Orona and Gorrola.
The grocery stocks staples and specialty items for Mexican food lovers, while the restaurant serves a variety of dishes.
Orona’s Scottsbluff and Kearney stores are part of a family of tortilla bakeries. It includes the two Nebraska operations, but most of the family’s businesses are in the Denver area of Colorado.
“My family has like 16 tortillerias,” Orona said. His uncle launched the chain almost 30 years ago. Today, he operates six tortillerias in the Longmont, Denver and Commerce City areas. Las Americas tortillerias make corn, flour and whole wheat tortillas. At the Kearney location, Oronas anticipates most of his tortillas will be sold to walk-in customers who prefer freshly baked tortillas.
The Las Americas restaurant is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The tortilleria is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. It’s closed on Monday.
In the kitchen at the Las Americas in Kearney, Gorrola has numerous dishes, and most of them are familiar to fans of Mexican food.
Morning diners can select from a variety of breakfast plates and breakfast burritos.
For the noon meal, there’s a variety of burritos, combination plates, salads, sides and other offerings, including fresh drinks, such as horchata and jamaica, and sopapillas and fried ice cream for dessert.
The restaurant broadens its menu on Saturdays and Sundays to include menudo, carnitas, barbacoa and chicharrones.
Gorrola said her favorite dish is steak nachos.
“People also like the pork chili we make and the enchiladas,” Orona said.