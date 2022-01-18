Larry’s Market steady presence in Shelton for 35 years

Larry’s Market is housed in a massive, stately building in downtown Shelton. The age of the building — sections were built in the late 1800s and others in the early 1900s — is one of the challenges of owning the store.

“Our building is so old. It’s hard to update that. It’s been more maintenance than anything,” Larry said.

As the only full-time employees at the store, the Brannagans don’t often take vacations. However, they often take trips to eastern Nebraska to visit their two daughters and three young grandchildren. Sometimes they will even leave after work to have dinner with their kids and head home the same night.

“That is our vacation,” Larry said with a laugh.

Vacation or even a day off were even more difficult to come by when the pandemic hit in early 2020. When it first began affecting the area, the Brannagans told their employees if they were uncomfortable working, they didn’t have to come to work.

“Most of them took that time off. A couple did stay. ... During that period when it first was bad, it was just me and Joanne pretty much all the time,” Larry said.