Larry’s Market steady presence in Shelton for 35 years

SHELTON — Larry Brannagan has worked in a grocery store for most of his life.
His father, also Larry, owned and operated Mr. B’s Grocery Store in Wood River. Brannagan followed in his dad’s footsteps and has owned and operated his own store, Larry’s Market, in Shelton for 35 years with his wife, Joanne.
“My dad always wanted to own a grocery store. He bought that store in 1980. I kind of learned it from him. We were interested in the same things,” Larry said.
Larry attended Kearney State College to study business while continuing to work at Mr. B’s. While he was in college, the Shelton grocery store owner approached the Brannagans about purchasing the Shelton store.
“When this one came up, (my dad) was like, ‘Well I can’t buy it unless you are going to run it.’ Joanne and I were going to get married anyway so we both decided that would be something we could try,” Larry explained.
The Brannagans purchased the store, and Larry and Joanne have operated the business since. Working with his dad and his wife have been one of the best parts of working at the store.
“It’s been great. We are a good team. We work well together. Joanne has her departments that she orders and stocks and takes inventory on, and I have mine,” Larry said.
Larry’s Market is housed in a massive, stately building in downtown Shelton. The age of the building — sections were built in the late 1800s and others in the early 1900s — is one of the challenges of owning the store.
“Our building is so old. It’s hard to update that. It’s been more maintenance than anything,” Larry said.
As the only full-time employees at the store, the Brannagans don’t often take vacations. However, they often take trips to eastern Nebraska to visit their two daughters and three young grandchildren. Sometimes they will even leave after work to have dinner with their kids and head home the same night.
“That is our vacation,” Larry said with a laugh.
Vacation or even a day off were even more difficult to come by when the pandemic hit in early 2020. When it first began affecting the area, the Brannagans told their employees if they were uncomfortable working, they didn’t have to come to work.
“Most of them took that time off. A couple did stay. ... During that period when it first was bad, it was just me and Joanne pretty much all the time,” Larry said.
The store also saw an increase in deliveries, and if anyone was quarantined, Larry was the one to drop the groceries on their doorstep.
Since opening their store 35 years ago, the Brannagans have seen other businesses come and go and more residents traveling out of town for employment.
“If people are going to work, they go to Kearney or Grand Island to work. So while they are there it’s easy to get groceries. I think if we had more employment in town, we would all be better off,” Larry said.
Working and living in the small town has been worthwhile for the couple and their family.
“I’m from Grand Island so I’m familiar with the area, and my family is all close. That is one thing I like. Shelton is a great small town. We are really involved in the school and sports,” Larry said.
Larry and Joanne have thought about retirement, but it’s not something they are seriously considering quite yet. Being able to work with family and their employees have helped them build a successful career and business.
“We have had some really good employees along the way. ... Our good employees have been the best memories and working alongside my dad was a good memory. It’s been great,” Larry said.