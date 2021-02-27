Larger space being renovated for efficient, effective use for CHI Health Good Samaritan's new ER

The architect was Leo A. Daily. McCarthy Construction is doing the building.

A long wait

The new ER has been a long time coming. “When I came here in 2010, I was already very keenly aware that the ER had outlived its useful life,” Mike Schnieders, president of Good Samaritan, said.

When the Emergency Department opened in 1994, it treated 119 patients a week, or 6,192 people a year. By 2018, nearly 25 years later, it treated 242 patients a week, or 12,586 that year.

But before Good Sam could focus on a new ER, it had to complete other projects. In 2012 it opened the new cafeteria, the Ron and Carol Cope Heart Center, the Surgical and Procedural Care and the new West Tower entrance. Prior to that, parts of Surgery were housed in some of the space now being transformed into the new ER.

The hospital also added a new helipad, converted all patient rooms into private rooms, and purchased high-tech equipment like the Mako robot-used for joint replacement surgery.

Brainstorming

In 2016, planning for the new ER began at last when administrators and representatives from numerous hospital departments sat down to brainstorm.