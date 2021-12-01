Large storage structure planned for west Kearney

KEARNEY — A company that has built storage structures around the Midwest and Southwest plans a large facility at the west entrance to Kearney.

“We’ve got a great location out there so you have to dress it up,” said Bill Lange of Green Steel Buildings of 3720 Ave. A Suite B.

Green Steel’s west Kearney storage facility will be at 2215 30th Ave. The location is on the southeast quadrant of the intersection of 24th Street (U.S. Highway 30) and 30th Avenue.

Thirsty’s convenience store occupies the southwest quadrant. The northwest and northeast quadrants are unoccupied.

Lange said currently no storage units are available in Kearney, so he’s confident his structure will be a success.

“There are no empty units in Kearney,” he said.

Plans aren’t on file at City Hall, but Lange said Tuesday that he intends for the Green Steel building to be attractive, with features that will make it look like storage facilities Kearney residents may have seen resembling the building that’s planned at 2215 30th Ave. in places such as Omaha and Lincoln. Green Steel has built large as well as massively large storage facilities in Omaha, Des Moines, Iowa, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, to name a few.