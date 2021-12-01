 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Large storage structure planned for west Kearney
0 Comments
top story

Large storage structure planned for west Kearney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bill Lange and plan documents

Bill Lange of Green Steel Buildings glances over plans for his large storage building planned for west Kearney.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — A company that has built storage structures around the Midwest and Southwest plans a large facility at the west entrance to Kearney.

“We’ve got a great location out there so you have to dress it up,” said Bill Lange of Green Steel Buildings of 3720 Ave. A Suite B.

Green Steel’s west Kearney storage facility will be at 2215 30th Ave. The location is on the southeast quadrant of the intersection of 24th Street (U.S. Highway 30) and 30th Avenue.

Thirsty’s convenience store occupies the southwest quadrant. The northwest and northeast quadrants are unoccupied.

Lange said currently no storage units are available in Kearney, so he’s confident his structure will be a success.

“There are no empty units in Kearney,” he said.

Site for storage facility

The Green Steel Buildings storage facility at 30th Street and 24th Street (U.S. Highway 30) is scheduled to open in September 2022 in west Kearney. From above, the footprint will resemble the letter “A.” Earthwork was underway this week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Plans aren’t on file at City Hall, but Lange said Tuesday that he intends for the Green Steel building to be attractive, with features that will make it look like storage facilities Kearney residents may have seen resembling the building that’s planned at 2215 30th Ave. in places such as Omaha and Lincoln. Green Steel has built large as well as massively large storage facilities in Omaha, Des Moines, Iowa, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, to name a few.

He said many of Green Steel’s projects have multiple levels that can accommodate trucks driving through them.

The Kearney building will be designed to be more attractive with landscaping and attractive features. All but a few of the units will be climate controlled with heat and A/C. Tenants will have an on-site security system and controlled access.

“Over the years we’ve probably built more than 1,000 storage buildings,” Lange said.

Moving steel parts

Bill Lange and his Green Steel Buildings crew were busy clearing land where his new storage building will be located.

He intends for the new Kearney facility to open in September 2022. Grading preparations are underway this week. Lange said he hopes the land can be leveled before winter snow arrives in Kearney.

Weather might be the least of Lange’s problems. He said steel has more than tripled in cost during the past year because of inflation and demand.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ilhan Omar urges House Republicans to address anti-Muslim hatred

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March
Local News

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March

John Paul, 44, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Powell’s death. Powell died after Paul lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street and struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, 19, also of Kearney.

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals
Local News

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals

  • Updated

For the seventh straight week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department remains in the “red,” or pandemic, level. The dial has been firmly sitting in the pandemic level for seven consecutive weeks, or every week since Sept. 29. That matches the dial’s seven consecutive weeks in the pandemic level Oct. 29-Dec. 17, 2020. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News