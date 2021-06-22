Large sculpture planned for Central Green at UNK’s University Village

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is transforming the Central Green space at University Village by adding a new sculpture to the mixed-use development.

The piece of art named “Parable” will include three large steel arches, with the shortest being 25 feet in height and the tallest 40 feet high at its peak. The sculpture measures 47 feet wide and will be surrounded on each side by four concrete performance stages and seating. It is created from hundreds of 2-inch steel pipes welded together to form three intersecting parabolas.

“This will transform the University Village space and fills the vision we’ve always had for it,” said Michael Christen, University Village executive director and UNK director of business services. “The sculpture really is a centerpiece of the development and statement of what we want it to be, and what it can be.”

Designed by internationally recognized public art studio Cliff Garten Studio of Venice, California, the sculpture is being fabricated in Utah.

A 20-foot-tall opening in the center of the monument will allow people to walk underneath and through the structure. Another notable feature is LED lighting that will change colors and highlight the sculpture at night.

