Lane closures planned on 24th Street in west part of Kearney
Highway 30, University Drive
Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Utility work in west Kearney will squeeze the four-lane 24th Street into two lanes Wednesday through Friday, according to an announcement from the city of Kearney’s Public Works Department.

The utility work that begins Wednesday will take place on 24th Street (West U.S. Highway 30) from University Drive to Country Club Lane.

Inside lanes for eastbound and westbound directions will be affected, but traffic will be allowed to use the outside lanes of the four-lane stretch.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. Friday. Residents are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.

