Lane closures planned at Kearney's North Railroad, Fifth Avenue
Lane closures planned at Kearney's North Railroad, Fifth Avenue

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced a valve replacement will take place in the northwest corner of the intersection of North Railroad and Fifth Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The work will affect the westbound lane of North Railroad and the southbound lane of Fifth Avenue by reducing each roadway to one lane of traffic.

The roadway will be reopened completely by noon Dec. 10, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment.

If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.

