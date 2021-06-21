 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lane closure scheduled in 1500 block of west 39th Street
0 Comments
top story

Lane closure scheduled in 1500 block of west 39th Street

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
West 39th St

Weather permitting, repairs to the outer eastbound lane of west 39th St. will be complete by 3 p.m. Friday, according to the city of Kearney.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announced Monday that, weather permitting, concrete repairs will take place in the outer eastbound lane of the 1500 block of west 39th Street beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The lane is expected to be reopened by 3 p.m. Friday.

Citizens are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News