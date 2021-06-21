Lane closure scheduled in 1500 block of west 39th Street

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announced Monday that, weather permitting, concrete repairs will take place in the outer eastbound lane of the 1500 block of west 39th Street beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The lane is expected to be reopened by 3 p.m. Friday.
Citizens are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.
