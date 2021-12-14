Lane closure planned on Kearney's 39th Street between 11th and 7th Avenues

KEARNEY — A valve replacement will take place in the outside lane of eastbound 39th Street at the west exit for Kearney First Baptist Church beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to an announcement from the city of Kearney Utilities Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The work will affect the eastbound lanes of 39th Street from 11th Avenue to Seventh Avenue by reducing the roadway to one lane of traffic on the inside lane. The roadway will be reopened completely by noon on Friday, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment.

If an alternate route is possible, the city of Kearney recommends that motorists use the alternate route.