Lane closure on Highway 30 from Avenues C to A in Kearney

Road work teaser

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department announces a water main repair will take place in the inside lane of westbound Highway 30 (East 25th Street) from Avenues C to A starting at 9 a.m. today.

Additionally, B Avenue will be closed to cross-traffic at Highway 30. The roadway will be reopened completely by 4 p.m. Monday, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment.

If an alternate route is possible, the city of Kearney recommends that motorists take it.

