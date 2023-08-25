KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced water valve repair work will take place in the inside southbound lane and two left turn lanes of Second Avenue at 23rd Street.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday, the lanes will be closed with the Second Avenue southbound lane reopening on the same day. The two turn lanes will remain closed and reopen by 4 p.m. Sept. 5, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.