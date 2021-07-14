Landscape painting focus of art workshop at The Archway

KEARNEY — Join architect/instructor John Lillyman for an art workshop at The Archway and take your painting skills to the next level.

At 1 p.m. July 24 Lillyman will lead a workshop called “The Value of Value.” The workshop will focus on composing a landscape painting using acrylic paint in shades of black, white and gray.

Establishing a “value pattern” is an essential skill for artists who seek to represent 3D objects on a two-dimensional canvas. Lillyman will walk the participants through the process. Artists of all ages and abilities are welcome. No previous experience is needed to learn this basic technique.

The cost is $25 per person. All materials are provided. Please register online at the Archway’s website at archway.org. For more information, call Archway event coordinator Amber Clement at 308-237-1000.

See all of this summer’s Archway activities on The Archway’s website at archway.org.