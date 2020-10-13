Landlords in South Central Nebraska can get a grant from CARES Act, but must apply soon

HOLDREGE — There is $100,000 in federal CARES Act money available to assist south-central Nebraska landlords who are in a pinch because of the pandemic, said Josh Young, a business consultant with the South Central Economic Development District headquartered in Holdrege.
Although there is lots of money available, Young said he’s not heard back from as many landlords as he expected, and if they don’t act soon, they will miss the opportunity to get the federal assistance.
“So far we’ve sent out 40 applications and received back just five,” he said.
Several of those five applicants will be awarded funds this week, but if SCEDD doesn’t hear from more landlords, 50% to 70% of SCEDD’s $100,000 won’t go to landlords in south-central Nebraska. Instead, the money will be reassigned to help landlords in other areas of Nebraska, Young said.
He said he’s certain the CARES money could be helpful for landlords with tenants whose work schedules have been shortened, or who have been furloughed or laid off and have been unable to pay rent. Young said the trickle-down effect has put many landlords in a bind.
The CARES Act included a number of programs to assist renters, but Young said there’s just one that helps landlords. Announced in mid-September, the program allows landlords to request financial assistance for one of three purposes:
- Direct financial assistance capped at $2,500 to recoup losses such as lost rent or utility payments due to a disruption in a tenant’s or landlord’s income or an increase in expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Minor rental unit repair or rehabilitation capped at $10,000 to complete items such as replacing a roof, furnace or water heater.
- Combination of the first two reasons capped at $10,000: for example, $2,500 in direct financial assistance and replacement of furnace for $7,500, totaling $10,000. Regardless, landlords are only eligible for up to $10,000 in the form of a straight grant. No personal cash match or payback is necessary.
Funding is available on a per-landlord basis and not per-unit basis. Landlords cannot apply for multiple $10,000 grants to address multiple units; only one rental unit per landlord can be assisted with this program. A unit is defined as a rental property tied to one address.
Young said all properties are required to pass a habitability standards inspection conducted by SCEDD.
“We’re not going in as the paint police. It’s about improving the habitability for the tenants,” Young said about the inspections.
SCEDD is partnering with the Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council to distribute the landlord grants. A total of $800,000 was allocated to Nebraska’s eight economic development areas.
SCEDD serves the counties of Harlan, Franklin, Webster, Nuckolls, Phelps, Kearney, Adams, Clay, Buffalo, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Howard.
For more information, and to obtain a copy of the program application, contact Young at SCEDD at 308-455-4773 or by email at josh@scedd.us.
SCEDD must receive applications by Nov. 1 so funds can be allocated by Nov. 15. Money that isn’t allocated will be directed to other economic development areas.
