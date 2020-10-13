Landlords in South Central Nebraska can get a grant from CARES Act, but must apply soon

HOLDREGE — There is $100,000 in federal CARES Act money available to assist south-central Nebraska landlords who are in a pinch because of the pandemic, said Josh Young, a business consultant with the South Central Economic Development District headquartered in Holdrege.

Although there is lots of money available, Young said he’s not heard back from as many landlords as he expected, and if they don’t act soon, they will miss the opportunity to get the federal assistance.

“So far we’ve sent out 40 applications and received back just five,” he said.

Several of those five applicants will be awarded funds this week, but if SCEDD doesn’t hear from more landlords, 50% to 70% of SCEDD’s $100,000 won’t go to landlords in south-central Nebraska. Instead, the money will be reassigned to help landlords in other areas of Nebraska, Young said.

He said he’s certain the CARES money could be helpful for landlords with tenants whose work schedules have been shortened, or who have been furloughed or laid off and have been unable to pay rent. Young said the trickle-down effect has put many landlords in a bind.