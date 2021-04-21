Lack of rehearsal time isn't stopping 'All Night Strut' from being classy, sassy musical celebration

KEARNEY — In a musical revue like “All Night Strut,” the performers must do most of the heavy lifting.

“You have nowhere to hide,” said Mollie Craven. “There are no backup singers, there are no extra people covering your voice part. You have to be so rock-solid on your part. And these are not just easy-breezy tunes on the radio, these are songs with crunchy harmony and clashing parts. When you put it all together it sounds wonderful, but during rehearsals you can start to wonder, am I singing the right notes?”

When Craven joined the other cast members of Crane River Theater’s production of “All Night Strut” and heard the music, she learned the answer — yes.

“You have to be so independent without listening to anyone else,” she said. “And then once you are solid on your part, you can listen and you can enjoy all the different parts coming together to enjoy this wonderful, crunchy music. But it’s definitely challenging. You have nowhere to hide.”

Another member of the cast, Caitlin Witty agrees.

“I love that it’s just us, on stage, singing these songs,” she said. “Now that the music and the movement is in our muscle memory, I feel that we can just see each other play and be really present. We can just be us and enjoy singing.”