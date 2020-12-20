Lack of crane viewers adds to Kearney hospitality industry woes

KEARNEY — Brutal economic impacts from three consecutive sandhill crane migration seasons hit hard by disasters — 2019 record flooding and a pandemic in 2020 and 2021 — aren’t limited to Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary and the Crane Trust.

They are felt throughout the travel, tourism and hospitality industries that rely on having thousands of people reserve hotel rooms, eat meals, purchase fuel and shop in local stores during their late winter-early spring visits to the Kearney-Grand Island area.

A 2017 study done by the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Business and Technology estimated the annual Central Platte Valley economic benefit from crane season visitors at $14.3 million.

Kearney Visitor Bureau Executive Director Roger Jasnoch said 2020 economic losses to the hospitality industry haven’t been tallied yet, but they will be big.

One measure is visitors bureau revenues from lodging and occupation taxes that are down 30% from July 1 to now. He thought the decline might be larger, but said “leisure travelers” helped push revenues up a bit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jasnoch said there is a difference in the disaster-related losses the past two years.