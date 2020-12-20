Lack of crane viewers adds to Kearney hospitality industry woes

KEARNEY — Brutal economic impacts from three consecutive sandhill crane migration seasons hit hard by disasters — 2019 record flooding and a pandemic in 2020 and 2021 — aren’t limited to Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary and the Crane Trust.
They are felt throughout the travel, tourism and hospitality industries that rely on having thousands of people reserve hotel rooms, eat meals, purchase fuel and shop in local stores during their late winter-early spring visits to the Kearney-Grand Island area.
A 2017 study done by the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Business and Technology estimated the annual Central Platte Valley economic benefit from crane season visitors at $14.3 million.
Kearney Visitor Bureau Executive Director Roger Jasnoch said 2020 economic losses to the hospitality industry haven’t been tallied yet, but they will be big.
One measure is visitors bureau revenues from lodging and occupation taxes that are down 30% from July 1 to now. He thought the decline might be larger, but said “leisure travelers” helped push revenues up a bit.
Jasnoch said there is a difference in the disaster-related losses the past two years.
“With the flooding, once a (hotel) room was reconstructed, there was always someone ready to rent it,” he said about 2019 floods in March and early July. “Now, there’s no demand.”
As far as conventions, agriculture and entertainment events, wedding receptions and other gatherings that generate year-round income for hotels, conference centers, restaurants and retail stores, Jasnoch said, “we’re still losing events as far out as next June. The first quarter (of 2021 business) has evaporated.”
That includes a sandhill crane migration season with at least diminished events and visitors.
Going into a third year in which natural disasters have taken big bites out of hospitality industry revenues, Jasnoch said the main question is, “How many years can these businesses take that downturn?”
“We’re cautiously optimistic that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” he added referencing this week’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations and the upcoming COVID aid package from Congress. “At least psychologically, there is something positive to talk about.”
