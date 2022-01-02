 Skip to main content
La Femme, one of the first cars believed to target female buyers on loan at Kearney's Classic Car Collection
La Femme, one of the first cars believed to target female buyers on loan at Kearney's Classic Car Collection

La Femme driver's Side

The custom lavender color scheme appears on the exterior and interior of the 1956 Dodge La Femme. Jackie Purdy, at the wheel, said the color is beautiful, but may not have been enough to sway female car buyers.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — In an informal poll, the Kearney Hub asked women what they desire in their cars.

There were numerous responses.

“Heated seats or steering wheels,” said a few as they pointed at the January calendar.

Some told us “light colors so it’s cool in the summer.” Others replied, “a good stereo,” “doesn’t use a lot of gas,” “controls I can reach” and “space for my things.”

None of the women responded “pouches for my makeup,” “a purse that matches the seats” or “a place I can store my umbrella,” but designers included each of those features in the 1955 and 1956 La Femme.

La Femme and Barracuda

Designers graced the 1956 Dodge La Femme, right, with stunning paint and chrome along with features targeting women, including a purse that matched the upholstery, makeup cases and umbrella holders. Only 1,500 La Femmes were built because the car never gained traction among females. To the left is a 1969 Plymouth Barracuda “Mod Top,” another design that never caught on.

A well-dressed Dodge, the La Femme is believed to be one of the first cars to target female buyers. According to the owner of a La Femme that’s just been loaned to the Classic Car Collection in Kearney, the frilly hardtop was a real looker, but it was one of Dodge’s biggest failures.

Only 1,500 were manufactured, and of those, only 30 are known to be on the road today, said Scott Miller, a western Nebraska enthusiast whose La Femme now is displayed at the Kearney car attraction.

Why did women turn their backs on the La Femme?

There are two fields of thought.

One theory is that designers forgot to ask women what they wanted in the La Femme.

Another theory is that, in the mid-1950s, families owned only one car, and in some families, only the men drove cars. Adding a second car was an extravagance.

“My mother never learned to drive,” said Jackie Purdy, a volunteer fashion consultant at the Classic Car Collection. Last week, Purdy dressed in 1950s office attire to model with Miller’s 1956 La Femme.

La Femme's grille

The La Femme’s grille drips with chrome. The car was marketed to women in the mid-1950s.

The daughter of a Chevrolet mechanic, Purdy got her driver’s license in 1948 and landed her first job in 1956. She can’t remember being overly interested in driving or owning a car, and can’t recall Dodge rolling out the La Femme.

Like so many households, she and her husband got by with a single car.

Miller, the La Femme owner from Mitchell, said Detroit’s La Femme campaign was based on the inflated male ego, and so it was destined to fail.

“I think a lot of the reason that the La Femme flopped is because men in the 1950s and ’60s were chauvinists. They ran the show and didn’t give women a chance to say what they wanted,” Miller said.

He and his wife, Hope, own two La Femmes. Scott restored the 1956 car that’s on loan to the car collection. The Millers’ La Femme is displayed next to a 1969 Plymouth Barracuda “Mod Top.” The car has a flowery vinyl roof with matching flowery interior. Like the La Femme, the Barracuda’s flower power styling never caught on. Several cars down the row is parked a red 1958 Ford Edsel — another flop.

“Most people who see the La Femme say they’ve never heard of it,” said Miller, a Freightliner parts salesman and car collector.

He’s restored a number of cars, and said the 1956 La Femme was an expensive date.

Locating parts for the La Femme was extremely difficult. And, because they are rare, Miller said he paid whatever sellers asked. Two dome light covers were $200 each.

Miller purchased some of the unusual La Femme accessories, such as a purse that matches the upholstery. He said “no” when a seller on eBay asked $4,500 for matching La Femme makeup cases.

Le Femme Badge

A gold Le Femme badge graces the front fender. Wire wheels were an available option for the Dodge designed for women.

“For parts I have probably $30,000 in them,” Miller said. “We car guys have a saying, ‘If I die, please make sure my wife doesn’t sell my car for what I told her I have in it.”

Miller said Dodge’s $145 La Femme package came with special chrome accents and custom paint. The 1956 model at the Classic Car Collection is creamy white and lavender, or “misty orchid and regal orchid.”

Although designers were convinced the La Femme would sell based on its appearance, they overlooked some desirable attributes under the skin — a smooth ride, a well-engineered V-8 engine, and a push-button automatic transmission.

Miller said he and Hope have driven their La Femme many places and enjoy displaying it in car shows.

“Women really like the paint color,” he said.

The Millers have other collectibles for special occasions, but he said the La Femme probably is the most unusual.

Miller said his wife’s daily driver is an Enclave crossover. He said the Buick is comfortable, has power accessories, and it’s dependable.

Purdy, who drives a silver GMC SUV, said she agrees with the reasons that Miller’s wife favors a modern vehicle.

“Women want their cars to be dependable,” said Purdy. “I want it to start when I turn it on.”

See La Femme

The Classic Car Collection at 3600 U.S. Highway 30 in Kearney houses more than 200 cars.

Hours:

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

​Last admittance 4:15 p.m.

(Hours change

seasonally)

Admission:

$10 — Adult (18 and older)

$8 — Senior (60 and older)

$6 — Juniors (6-17)

Free — Children up to 5 years

$8 — College/Military

$6 each — Groups of 15-plus

