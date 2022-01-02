La Femme, one of the first cars believed to target female buyers on loan at Kearney's Classic Car Collection

There are two fields of thought.

One theory is that designers forgot to ask women what they wanted in the La Femme.

Another theory is that, in the mid-1950s, families owned only one car, and in some families, only the men drove cars. Adding a second car was an extravagance.

“My mother never learned to drive,” said Jackie Purdy, a volunteer fashion consultant at the Classic Car Collection. Last week, Purdy dressed in 1950s office attire to model with Miller’s 1956 La Femme.

The daughter of a Chevrolet mechanic, Purdy got her driver’s license in 1948 and landed her first job in 1956. She can’t remember being overly interested in driving or owning a car, and can’t recall Dodge rolling out the La Femme.

Like so many households, she and her husband got by with a single car.

Miller, the La Femme owner from Mitchell, said Detroit’s La Femme campaign was based on the inflated male ego, and so it was destined to fail.