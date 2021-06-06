Kyla Jezbera is doing what she loves in CHI Health's ICU

KEARNEY — Kyla Jezbera credits a love of working with people — along with a family tradition of nursing — for her career in health care.

“We had several nurses in our family,” she said. “Some of my aunts worked as nurses and my sister is a nurse, too. Some of the people in my family had health issues with lots of treatment, so I went to hospitals where I saw the things these nurses and doctors did. I really enjoyed watching them work.”

While studying nursing at UNMC, Jezbera worked at Walmart in customer service to pay for her tuition.

“I’ve really worked in customer service a lot and I really enjoy working with people to solve problems,” she noted. “That lead to health care and I just love it. I love being able to make a positive impact on people, even a slight one.”

In addition to doing an important job, Jezbera feels that she gains something from each encounter with other people.

“What keeps me going today is that with everybody I meet, I truly believe that they teach me something,” she said. “I may not realize it but I guarantee that I learn something from everybody I meet.”

Jezbera lives in Kearney with her husband, Ben, and her 11-month-old son, Jacob.

