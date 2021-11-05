Kurt Hackemer to talk about Civil War veteran colonies in the Plains

KEARNEY — Dr. Kurt Hackemer will present Saturday on the Civil War Veteran Colonies on the Northern Plains for the Buffalo County Historical Society.

The program will take place 7 p.m. Saturday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kurt Hackemer is in his 26th year at the University of South Dakota, where he is professor of history and provost and vice president for academic affairs. He did his undergraduate and graduate work at the University of Chicago and Texas A&M University. Hackemer teaches a range of American and non-American military history courses, and he has written extensively on 19th century American naval and military history.

During the last five years, his research has focused on the experience of Civil War veterans who moved to the frontier after the war. These veterans didn’t always leave much behind in terms of records, but he has been able to reconstruct key elements of their post-war lives by digging deep into local archives and tapping into unused sources across the region. The end result is a rich, new story to tell about the phenomenon of Civil War veteran colonies on the Northern Plains, including Gibbon, which will be the subject of his talk.