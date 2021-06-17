Ktown Cakery goes big with move to new downtown Kearney location

KEARNEY — Ktown Cakery has made a big move, one that’s greatly expanded its floor space.

Formerly located at 2300 Central Ave. in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks, the business now is at 2206 Central Ave. in the building that had been occupied by Self Service Furniture.

Ktown Cakery owner Kari Printz and her husband Matt purchased the building and are calling it The Mercantile on Central Ave., or “The Merc,” for short.

The property gives them additional baking and food prep space, and the sales floor is approximately five times what it was in the former location.

Ktown customers still can sit with friends or family to enjoy a delicious pastry, but the bakery has branched into retail and offers an assortment of cookware and food products. Printz said she intends to stock more merchandise and soon will attend a market to see what other products might broaden Ktown’s selection.

Crane River Theater is leasing The Merc’s second floor for rehearsal space.

Kari Printz purchased K-town Cakes in 2018. She said she’s learned a number of lessons in the past three years. None of those lessons have been more profound than what she learned weathering the coronavirus pandemic.