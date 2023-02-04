KEARNEY – SCORR Marketing has a first that not many businesses can claim. Its top two executives are women.

On Nov. 1, 2022, Krystle Buntemeyer was appointed CEO. Lea LaFerla was named president.

SCORR’s founder Cinda Orr is a woman, too, but she eyed their accomplishments, not their gender, in promoting them.

SCORR, located at 2201 Central Ave., is a global, full-service marketing and communications firm serving the health science industry. Ben Rowe, SCORR’s chief creative director and its fourth hire in 2005, confirmed that.

“The key to any business is people who are smart, people who complement each others’ skills. They work well together. These two leaders are set up for the next era of SCORR, and that’s pretty exciting,” he said.

Buntemeyer has been with SCORR since 2004 and most recently served as president. In her new role, she oversees the company’s day-to-day operational excellence for its global client base.

“It doesn’t feel like 18 years. Every day, I get to grow here. We team members have grown up together in this business. As much as this organization has grown, there are still opportunities,” she said.

LaFerla, most recently SCORR’s vice president of marketing services and business development, brings 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the clinical diagnostic, medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

“If you’d ever told me I’d be president of a marketing agency, I’d have told you you were crazy, but I found an agency that believes in a strategic approach in solving challenges in the health sciences,” she said.

Krystle Buntemeyer

Buntemeyer’s recognitions are impressive. She made Medical Marketing and Media’s 2021 40 under 40 list. She was named 2017 Marketer of the Year by the American Marketing Association in Omaha and received the 2019 Distinguished Young Alumni Award from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Buntemeyer grew up in Petersburg, a northeast Nebraska town of 300 people. Her mother was a nurse and physical therapist. Her father was a dispatcher. “Health was always in our household, but I didn’t have the stomach for it,” she said.

After she graduated from Albion’s Boone Center High School, most of her classmates headed off to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, “but I wanted to explore something new and different. I came to the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus and fell in love with it,” she said.

She majored in advertising, with a minor in marketing. “I was always analytical, but I liked finding new creative solutions. This was a new ability to communicate in a way to solve problems and come up with new ideas,” she said.

While at UNK, when she learned about an internship at SCORR Marketing, she grabbed it. “I wasn’t even sure what an internship was, but I was willing to do anything,” she said.

She learned a lot from Rowe and SCORR founder Cinda Orr, especially the fact that they never said no to a client’s request. “Sometimes I thought, how do we do this? But we’d get together, and whatever we needed, Cinda had done it,” she said.

One of her first internship projects was finding ways to boost visitation at The Archway. Bus tours brought visitors to central Nebraska, but defining the target audience and enticing them to The Archway was hazy, so Buntemeyer closeted herself in a former bank vault at SCORR and called every bank in Nebraska that offered tours.

“I got them signed up. I recall being so excited when I was able to get someone,” she said.

Buntemeyer scampered up the corporate ladder. She became an account executive, then an account manager, then president. She never considered leaving the company.

She still loves the brainstorming process, “just having various minds around the table. We have brainstorming sessions three or four times a week, and that’s still one of my favorite parts of the job,” she added.

Lea LaFerla

LaFerla has always loved science. “I didn’t want to be a nurse or a doctor, but I loved science,” she said.

A native of the Philadelphia suburb of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, she’s the daughter of a South Dakota-born nurse who ran the Visiting Nurses Association in Philadelphia. Her father, who grew up outside St. Louis, was a social worker and then a township manager who went into commercial real estate.

She majored in biology at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and minored in education, but she scrapped that idea after one semester of student-teaching 10th grade biology. “I was not equipped to handle 15-year-olds,” she said.

But one of the teachers had a daughter who was a pharmaceutical representative. LaFerla liked that idea. She interned in research and development at Merck, which led to a full-time job with Merck as a drug rep in Omaha.

“I was happy to have a good job. I was ready for adventure,” she said. “I’d spent summers on my grandparents’ farm in South Dakota, so Omaha didn’t scare me. I thought I’d do that for two years and then come back to the East Coast.”

Then she smiled. “Life has a way of taking me down a different path,” she said.

She spent seven years with Merck, first taking a prostate-related product to urologists in Nebraska, northern Kansas and western Iowa. Her eventual goal was to do a clinical trial with prostate cancer patients, “so I needed relationships with urologists. That was my first interaction with marketing.”

As she worked with marketing people, that peaked her interest in marketing.

After seven years with Merck, she took a job with Streck, a small biotech company in Omaha, where she worked in sales and got into product management.

In 2016, she moved into a corporate marketing role with Streck and helped link sales and marketing, something she is now passionate about. In that job, she interacted with people from SCORR and met Cinda Orr. She worked with SCORR on what she called “go-to-market strategy. It was a smashing success,” she said.

Five years ago, when Orr offered her a job, LaFerla said yes. “The time was right,” she added.

Discrimination is diminishing

SCORR Marketing has 65 employees, including 27 in Kearney. It has an office in Omaha and other offices, mostly remote, spread out across the country in places like Boston, Austin, Cleveland, Raleigh and Pennsylvania.

Discrimination is diminishing, LaFerla said. “It is still challenging; women are under-represented in leadership roles, but I think it’s changing.”

Buntemeyer recalled early days in her career when she was at trade shows with big businesses and global organizations. Orr, ever astute, sometimes suggested bringing in a man to assist at certain scenarios. “She simply knew they might respond better,” Rowe said.

The dynamics at SCORR, including recruitment, retention and the mental state of employees, have been sharply redefined in recent years, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With so many remote offices across the country, “We were at a great advantage,” Buntemeyer said. “Our culture and operations were set up for remote work, so we didn’t miss a beat. We lost far less than other companies did.”

In fact, 2020-21, during the height of the pandemic, was the “best year ever” for earnings at SCORR in its 20 years. Its two top executives are positioned to ensure that that continues.

The two play down their trend-setting roles at SCORR. Instead, like business leaders everywhere, they’re focused on the company’s future, especially relating to future generations. “I think we’re still trying to figure out that balance between a career and personal lives. COVID made people rethink that,” Buntemeyer said.

“We want people to be happy, doing work that fulfills them in an environment they feel good about. Ultimately, this is our mission. We want team members who have the same passion for the mission,” she said.

LaFerla added, “Our people are our biggest asset. The more fulfilled they are, the better service they can provide for our clients. If we have happy clients, they will come back.”