KRMC's Shanna Stofer to become vice president of ancillary and professional services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs

KEARNEY — Ask Shanna Stofer how she’s feeling these days and she struggles to explain.
A little overwhelmed. Excited. Sad.
This afternoon, Stofer will leave Kearney Regional Medical Center for the last time. She has been its director of ancillary services and patient safety since the facility opened in December 2013.
On July 26, she will become vice president of ancillary and professional services at the 230-bed Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Ancillary services include patient safety, the lab, the pharmacy, imaging and support of the nursing and medical services.
“No two days have ever been the same,” Stofer said about her KRMC job, which began on Oct. 7, 2013, four months before the hospital opened.
“As a kid, I loved science and medicine. To be able to play a part in making people healthy is extremely gratifying,” she said.
“I like being able to help facilitate growth and change. Health care nationwide is changing, and you have to be open to change to be at Kearney Regional.”
Born in Albert Lea, Minnesota, Stofer moved to Omaha as a teenager. She played basketball for the University of Nebraska at Kearney for a year. She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and in 1995 earned her doctor of pharmacy degree from the College of Pharmacy at UNMC.
Stofer worked at various Nebraska hospitals before coming to Kearney. She was there when the hospital opened in 2014 with just 22 beds and no emergency room or maternity unit. Its CEO then, Larry Speicher, vowed that the hospital would grow slowly and carefully.
“When we first opened, the doctors had challenge after challenge, but they kept at it. The hits kept coming, but they’d stand up again and again and again and overcome that challenge and be ready for the next one,” she said.
In 2015, CHI Health, the 14-hospital network which includes CHI Health Good Samaritan, had a falling-out with Blue Cross Blue Shield. CHI Health patients lost BCBS coverage for a time, so some began using Kearney Regional and its Platte Valley Medical Center group of physicians. Suddenly, everything changed.
“People made their voices known with their feet. We gained some patients who never went back to other facilities,” she said. “The community told us they wanted emergency room and maternity care centers. After opening those two areas, we really started getting busy,” she said.
She has been energized by the hospital’s rapid growth and the positive energy that circulates through the staff.
“Is every day roses and butterflies? No. But I get up every day happy to come to work. To overcome barrier after barrier and continue to be successful, to know we are doing great patient care in Kearney, is incredible,” she said.
One of her biggest takeaways from KRMC will be resiliency, or the ability to bounce back quickly from any challenge. “The hits kept coming, but we kept jumping right back up. When things get difficult, to see how we buckle down, has given me an appreciation for the resiliency of the staff,” she added.
“To come through a year like 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, resiliency was essential in all areas of the hospital. Some COVID patients came in so sick. They couldn’t see their families, so we had visitation through the windows, and nurses let them speak to their loved ones on the phone, those kinds of things,” she said.
She also had a part in monitoring finances and preparing for facility growth. KRMC now has nearly 90 beds. In her new job, she will continue to do strategy development, plus other responsibilities. She will report to the CEO.
Stofer is also completing a master’s degree in health care management from Bellevue University.
“What am I going to miss? The people. In the last 7½ years, this place has become my second family, my home away from home,” she said.
“At KRMC, when a problem is identified, they have a unique ability to act quickly, involve the right people and fix the problem. This allows KRMC to be nimble and responsible. This is unique to this organization, and I will miss that,” she said.
Stofer’s husband is retired from the Omaha Fire Department and sells fire engines. She has four nearly-grown children, of whom three are studying or working in some aspect of medicine and dentistry.
As she cleaned out her desk this week, Stofer found a photo of herself and KRMC officials with then-Gov. Dave Heineman on the hospital’s opening day in 2014.
“That was such a proud moment. Everyone worked so hard to get this place open. We worked long days, long hours. It was truly a humbling, rewarding experience, one I will never forget,” she said.