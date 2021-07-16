KRMC's Shanna Stofer to become vice president of ancillary and professional services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs

One of her biggest takeaways from KRMC will be resiliency, or the ability to bounce back quickly from any challenge. “The hits kept coming, but we kept jumping right back up. When things get difficult, to see how we buckle down, has given me an appreciation for the resiliency of the staff,” she added.

“To come through a year like 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, resiliency was essential in all areas of the hospital. Some COVID patients came in so sick. They couldn’t see their families, so we had visitation through the windows, and nurses let them speak to their loved ones on the phone, those kinds of things,” she said.

She also had a part in monitoring finances and preparing for facility growth. KRMC now has nearly 90 beds. In her new job, she will continue to do strategy development, plus other responsibilities. She will report to the CEO.

Stofer is also completing a master’s degree in health care management from Bellevue University.

“What am I going to miss? The people. In the last 7½ years, this place has become my second family, my home away from home,” she said.