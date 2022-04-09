Kreutzer family’s Iris Creek Flower Farm in Harlan County offers delivery with subscriptions

ORLEANS — Since she was in middle school, Ashley Kreutzer wanted to have a farm with the boy who would eventually become her husband.

Her dream came true, but the type of farm is a little different than she imagined.

After Ashley graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a degree in family studies, she had married that boy from middle school, Jonathan. The couple soon had their first son, Casen. Her dream of living on a farm with Jonathan came true when they moved in 2017 to their fixer-upper farmhouse in rural Harlan County.

Ashley chose to be a stay-at-home mom after having Casen, but she still wanted to do something for herself. She had a craft business with her mom, but the Kreutzers soon had two little boys and twins on the way.

“Raising kids and not having your own thing is pretty rough. After we had Sawyer and I found out I was pregnant with twins, I was like, ‘I need to find something that I love,’” she said.

Before moving, Jonathan would often buy Ashley flowers and create bouquets for her. But with few options to buy flowers in their area, the bouquets became fewer and far between. When she discovered the Floret Flower Farm on Instagram, she became obsessed. Jonathan thought their farm would be a place to raise cattle, but Ashley had another idea.

She proposed the idea of a flower farm to her husband, and he thought it was a perfect idea for them.

“For people around here, they don’t want to drive that far. Some people don’t even go into Phelps County,” Kreutzer explained.

The Kreutzers named their farm Iris Creek Flower Farm for the road they live on and the creek that runs behind their home. They began by starting all the flowers from seed in their kitchen and basement in February 2020. They announced their new venture on social media and created a business page for Iris Creek. The farm offers subscriptions to fresh flowers that can be delivered on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis. Customers can also take part in U-picks, where they come to the farm to pick their own flowers and create bouquets.

They planned to start off slow in 2020, but the response from customers was overwhelming.

“We were going to take it slow the first year because of COVID but there was so much. They wanted subscriptions. They wanted flowers. We did U-picks. We did everything the first year,” Ashley said.

Ashley grows more than 40 different varieties of flowers, and she will try about 10 to 15 new flowers each year. The flowers are typically all annuals, so each year she starts with a blank slate.

The couple was nervous about opening a business right as the pandemic began, but it turned out to be just the right time for them and their customers.

“We were so grateful because people weren’t as scared to be outside. We were able to socially distance everybody if we had a U-pick or something,” she said. “I wouldn’t say it affected us too much like it did other people. We were nervous since it was our first year, but it could have gone a lot worse.”

Last year’s season began in February, with flowers available for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, and it ran until October. They created bouquets for bridal showers, baby showers and even a few weddings.

Ashley and Jonathan welcomed their fifth baby, Ezra, into the family in December. With four young children and a newborn, they knew they wouldn’t be able to do as much this year. The 2022 season will run from July until October.

Ashley hopes to one day have a barn on their property to do parties and workshops. Using her creativity to brighten the lives of her customers is the best part of her job.

“I think that has been my favorite part is to create something beautiful for people. Especially that year of COVID. I think everyone was so scared and kind of depressed in a way, when they got flowers delivered to them out of the blue or just seeing them light up by something so simple was an awesome feeling,” she added.

Ashley always knew she would have a farm with Jonathan, even if it is a little bit different than she originally imagined.

“I remember telling my best friend I’m going to have a farm with him, but did I ever picture a flower farm with five little kids running around? No,” she said with a laugh.