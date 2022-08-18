 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Kreis: Divisive climate holding back Kearney Public Schools

KPS October meeting

Members of the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education meet in October. From left are board members Steve Gaasch and Wendy Kreis. Members said their meetings have been less intense since the mask mandate was tabled along with state-proposed health education standards. The board last week gave first-round approval to a new monthly meeting schedule. The two meetings will both be open to the public: One session will be like today’s regular board meetings in which business can be conducted, and the second meeting will be informational in nature.

 ANA SALAZAR, KEARNEY HUB

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education President Wendy Kreis said she can take criticism as well as anyone.

However, Wednesday she said that misinformation is holding back KPS from being its best.

“What bothers me are the mistruths in the community about how the school board is handling things,” she said.

The divisive atmosphere that’s a product of misinformation is one in which both sides don’t have their facts straight and nobody appears capable of reaching a consensus on important educational issues, according to Kreis.

“There’s not a lot of cooperation on any stance. People say ‘It’s my way or the highway,’” she said.

Kreis announced Monday she is dropping out of the KPS school board race. Her withdrawal means that two of the three incumbents — Alex Straatmann and Kreis — will create two vacancies, meaning there will be at least two new faces on the KPS Board.

Drew Blessing is the sole remaining incumbent.

New candidates on the six-person ticket include the top vote-getter in the May 10 primary Paul Hazard, John D. Icenogle, Derek Meyer and Jacob Reiter.

Wendy Kreis mug

Kreis

The top three finishers in the Nov. 8 general election will be elected to the board. They will join current members Dave Brandt, Steve Gaasch and Kathy Gifford.

Kreis said it was a difficult decision, but health and business reasons forced her hand.

“I have not made this decision lightly,” Kreis said in her announcement. “I have wrestled with it, fought with it and ultimately have peace in the decision.”

Kreis asked Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff to remove her name from the KPS ballot on Aug. 4; however, the deadline was Aug. 1, so her name will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Kreis said she intends to remain active in school matters as much as her health and growing business allow.

She said KPS patrons who want to learn more about the district’s issues can attend board meetings. They have been retooled and happen twice monthly.

Kreis also said new candidates have opportunities to educate themselves about the function of school boards. The Nebraska Association of School Boards offers educational sessions to explain complex issues and how school boards function, she said.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

