KPS superintendent says district watching rise of COVID-19 cases in county, but schools are not seeing same surge

KEARNEY — As confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise in Buffalo County, the surge isn’t being seen at Kearney Public Schools, though Superintendent Kent Edwards says they watch the county’s numbers closely.
“While we aren’t experiencing it, we were monitoring the increased cases in the community,” Edwards explained on a call Wednesday afternoon with the Hub.
Since school started in August, KPS has had a total of 35 positive COVID-19 cases among staff members. KPS has approximately 880 employees.
In total, students have accounted for 38 positive cases so far this school year. Edwards said 22 of those were among high school students. KPS has 5,808 students enrolled as of Oct. 1.
Though Edwards acknowledged the district saw a slight uptick in cases at the beginning of the county’s surge of cases, the average number of cases within the district is back to the range it was seeing in September.
As of this morning, eight staff members are in isolation and four have active positive, or presumptive positive, cases of COVID-19. Among students, 21 are isolated and three have active positive cases.
KPS still has not documented any spread of COVID-19 within the school setting.
At the beginning of October, the district did respond to the potential spread of COVID-19 at Meadowlark Elementary School.
Edwards said the fourth-grade classes went remote for two days after one student and one staff member tested positive. There was a potential of spread when the classes were at recess.
“Rather than take that chance, we just went remote for two days,” Edwards said. “Fortunately, there were no other cases that stemmed from that.”
Edwards said the district continues to communicate with the medical and health community and watches local case numbers, especially as the weather gets colder and more activities are moved indoors.
As confirmed cases still are high in Buffalo County, the school district is keeping their current restrictions on athletic and other events. The superintendent said that while they previously had been considering the opportunity to expand spectators at events and start allowing three community groups to come into schools, KPS won’t be changing those policies at this time.
Currently, only six family members are allowed to attend activities. Staff and a limited number of upperclassmen are allowed at football games.
Visitors are not allowed in schools during the day.
“Right now the predominant goal remains to be as safe as possible, keep everyone healthy and keep students with an in-person experience,” Edwards said.
The district is also maintaining its same sanitation and safety protocols, which also will help as flu season approaches.
