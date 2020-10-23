KPS superintendent says district watching rise of COVID-19 cases in county, but schools are not seeing same surge

KPS still has not documented any spread of COVID-19 within the school setting.

At the beginning of October, the district did respond to the potential spread of COVID-19 at Meadowlark Elementary School.

Edwards said the fourth-grade classes went remote for two days after one student and one staff member tested positive. There was a potential of spread when the classes were at recess.

“Rather than take that chance, we just went remote for two days,” Edwards said. “Fortunately, there were no other cases that stemmed from that.”

Edwards said the district continues to communicate with the medical and health community and watches local case numbers, especially as the weather gets colder and more activities are moved indoors.

As confirmed cases still are high in Buffalo County, the school district is keeping their current restrictions on athletic and other events. The superintendent said that while they previously had been considering the opportunity to expand spectators at events and start allowing three community groups to come into schools, KPS won’t be changing those policies at this time.