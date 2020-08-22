KPS students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, but no cases tied to spread in schools

KEARNEY — Ten days into the school year, two students and four staff members at Kearney Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19. However, no cases so far have been tied to “school spread.”
According to KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards, when contact tracing was completed for these six cases none could be attributed to their school attendance or involvement with KPS.
A number of students currently are in quarantine, Edwards said, because of exposure to someone in the students’ lives outside of school who has tested positive for COVID-19. These students currently are attending school remotely.
As cases rise in Buffalo County, Edwards sees the current lack of school-related virus spread as evidence the school’s safety protocols are working.
“What I am finding more than anything is that we really have done a good job of controlling our setting and situation and circumstances,” he said.
KPS notifies staff, students and parents when a case is confirmed and there may have been exposure at a school. Those who were within “close contact” of a COVID-positive individual, defined as closer than 6 feet, without masks, for more than 15 minutes, are told to quarantine for 14 days. A COVID-positive individual should isolate for 10-14 days.
To help prevent spread, KPS is taking a number of safety measures throughout the school day, such as temperature checks, mask requirements and handwashing breaks.
Though conditions can change, KPS also plans to move forward with various activities this school year, from sports to concerts to cocurricular clubs. Edwards said Two Rivers Public Health Department has given tentative approval to the district to hold these events.
KPS has submitted to Two Rivers an “Activities and Athletic Blueprint,” which Edwards said is required of school districts. KPS is set to release full details about the activities plan next week, after further review and feedback from the health department.
Two Rivers is available to offer event plan feedback to other organizations through a form on its website, trphd.org/eventregistration/page.html.
Though some parts of the return-to-school plan were controversial when announced, Edwards said he overwhelmingly has heard thankfulness from parents that their children are able to be back in the in-person classroom.
“I almost can’t go anywhere where people aren’t thanking us for allowing their children to be in school,” he said.
Though conditions currently allow for in-person learning, Edwards said it’s a community effort to adhere to health recommendations and keep case numbers down so it can continue.
“In order for us to stay in school, our community needs to embrace this as well,” he said.
@TiffanyStoiber
Photos: Back-to-School 2020 at Sunrise
First day of 6th grade at Sunrise Middle School
First day of 6th grade at Sunrise Middle School
First day of 6th grade at Sunrise Middle School
First day of 6th grade at Sunrise Middle School
First day of 6th grade at Sunrise Middle School
First day of 6th grade at Sunrise Middle School
First day of 6th grade at Sunrise Middle School
First day of 6th grade at Sunrise Middle School
First day of 6th grade at Sunrise Middle School
First day of 6th grade at Sunrise Middle School
First day of 6th grade at Sunrise Middle School
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.