KPS still has not had school spread of COVID-19; district plans to keep safety protocols in place

KEARNEY — Seven full weeks into the academic year, Kearney Public Schools still hasn’t traced any COVID-19 cases to school spread.
According to KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards, while staff and students have had COVID-19, no cases have been traced back to a transmission at school.
There are currently three active positive cases among approximately 880 staff members.
KPS has averaged about 40 kindergarten through fifth grade students a week under quarantine, and less than 10 a week who have had to go into isolation.
Edwards said the averages are similar at the middle and high school levels, except for quarantines related to activities and athletics. At the end of August, Horizon Middle School’s football team had to quarantine because a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19. Two weeks later, Kearney High School’s varsity and junior varsity teams had to do the same. KHS was back in action last week at Bellevue West and hosts Columbus on Friday night.
Aside from an adjustment to the number of family members allowed at KPS events, and allowing a limited number of upperclassmen at varsity football games, the district’s pandemic procedures have remained the same since the first day of school Aug. 13.
Staff and students wear masks at school, everyone is temperature checked twice a day, social distancing measures are in place, and these measures seem to be working to keep virus spread at bay.
“I can’t differentiate at this time if one (procedure) has been more effective than the others,” Edwards said. “Given that we are not able to identify which is the most effective, we’re keeping them all in place.”
Even though the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s region moved from Phase Three to Phase Four of reopening last month, and directed health measures changed to allow staff and students to remain in school even if they were exposed to someone with COVID-19, KPS has not adjusted its protocols.
“We didn’t want a watershed moment where the state went from stage three to stage four reopening,” Edwards explained.
As the seasons change and more events will start to move indoors, Edwards said the district is considering allowing more people, like students, to attend activities and athletic events. However, no changes have been made yet.
KPS has added a teacher work day Oct. 15, where students are not in school. The day will allow staff members to make adjustments or changes to accommodate in-person and remote learning.
“We continue to compliment and commend our students. It’s because of their compliance we need to make those adjustments because we’re still in session,” Edwards said.
He added that it’s the district’s “ultimate goal” to continue in-person learning.
Not only do students learn better in the rich in-person classroom environment, but students’ social emotional health is better, as well.
“We’ve done different benchmark testing and that demonstrates in-person instruction surpasses any alternatives,” Edwards said.
The district has been continuing to encourage students to follow safety procedures not only while in school, but also while out in the community: “We just continue to reinforce to our students every chance we get: Even when you’re not at school, it’s imperative that you continue to do these,” he said.
