KPS still has not had school spread of COVID-19; district plans to keep safety protocols in place

“I can’t differentiate at this time if one (procedure) has been more effective than the others,” Edwards said. “Given that we are not able to identify which is the most effective, we’re keeping them all in place.”

Even though the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s region moved from Phase Three to Phase Four of reopening last month, and directed health measures changed to allow staff and students to remain in school even if they were exposed to someone with COVID-19, KPS has not adjusted its protocols.

“We didn’t want a watershed moment where the state went from stage three to stage four reopening,” Edwards explained.

As the seasons change and more events will start to move indoors, Edwards said the district is considering allowing more people, like students, to attend activities and athletic events. However, no changes have been made yet.

KPS has added a teacher work day Oct. 15, where students are not in school. The day will allow staff members to make adjustments or changes to accommodate in-person and remote learning.

“We continue to compliment and commend our students. It’s because of their compliance we need to make those adjustments because we’re still in session,” Edwards said.