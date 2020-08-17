KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools has one confirmed COVID-19 case among its staff members, but the case is not connected to school-related activity.
According to Superintendent Kent Edwards, one KPS staff member was symptomatic on the first day of school Thursday, and as a result did not work that day.
“It wasn’t derivative of anything with school. They hadn’t even been here,” Edwards said. “There is no spread in schools due to any kind of school activity.”
With 6,000 students and nearly 1,000 staff members, Edwards said KPS isn’t immune to these situations arising and the district’s positivity rates likely will mirror the community’s.
Since Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in Buffalo County. DHHS and the Two Rivers Public Health Department report data on a county level, but not more specifically.
Edwards declined to confirm where the staff member worked, so as not to create “hysteria.”
The superintendent said that when a case arises, KPS will communicate with staff members, students and parents of students who may have come in contact with the person, without divulging private medical information.
“That standard is high to communicate and make sure everyone is aware of the situation,” he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current contact tracing standard for exposure to people with known or suspected COVID-19 is spending 15 minutes or more in close proximity, 6 feet or less, to the person.
“Brief interactions are less likely to result in transmission; however, symptoms and the type of interaction (e.g., did the infected person cough directly into the face of the exposed individual) remain important,” according to the CDC website.
Edwards said that adherence to mask requirements and other safety protocols has been “phenomenal.”
“We’re all masked, so that’s good. That helps mitigate everything if everyone is masked. So far, everyone has been masked,” Edwards explained.
“We don’t see any intentionality on part of staff or students in terms of non-compliance,” he added.
According to Two Rivers Public Health Department’s emergency response coordinator Christine Fankhauser, if everyone is wearing masks, the number of staff and students who would need to quarantine following a positive case is significantly reduced.
“When you have somebody who is COVID positive, if they’re wearing a mask, that prevents the spread of the virus to others,” Fankhauser told the Hub last week. “When everyone is wearing masks, then that significantly reduces the risk, then there’s not likely to be a huge quarantine.”
Edwards said KPS has a sophisticated monitoring system for both staff and students. So, the district can stay on top of COVID symptoms and cases.
For example, as a part of the district’s response plan, both staff and students are temperature-checked twice a day.
KPS also has set a district-specific risk dial for COVID-19 and has plans to adapt risk dials specific to school buildings. The dial is currently in the yellow zone, indicating a moderate risk level.
At this time, Edwards said there is no reason to increase the risk dial for the district or any individual buildings. Risks will be assessed based on number and frequency of reported cases at a particular location.
Should a school see a rise in the number of cases and there’s a chance of exposure related to those cases at schools, then adjustments to the dial may be made.
Three days into the school year, Edwards said compliance to all of the district’s safety protocols is “at the highest of levels.”
“We’re really trying to educate, educate, educate; remind, remind, remind; and reinforce, reinforce, reinforce.”
