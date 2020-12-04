KPS saw rise in COVID-19 among staff in November, with 62 positive cases

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases climbed in November in the Kearney community, so did cases among Kearney Public Schools staff.
In November, KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards said staff members accounted for 62 active positive cases of COVID-19. This is more than triple the number in October, which had 18 staff members contracting the illness.
“We mirror our community and our county,” Edwards said.
Earlier this school year, numbers were about the same as they were in October, averaging fewer than one staff member per day having a confirmed case. In November, KPS averaged two staff members per day testing positive for COVID-19. KPS has approximately 880 employees.
Conversely, the positivity rate among students is lower. As of Thursday, the district had 16 active positive cases with a majority being at the middle and high schools. KPS had 5,808 students enrolled as of Oct. 1.
A total of 13 staff members had active positive cases the same day.
Though a higher number of students are out of school due to quarantine or isolation, Edwards said only 22% of those students were exhibiting symptoms. Most students are out of school because of an adult in their lives has the virus or was exposed.
Because people can take up to 14 days to start showing COVID-19 symptoms, Edwards said it’s still too early to tell if there is a rise of cases because of the Thanksgiving break.
With a higher positivity rate among employees, Edwards said staffing “is a concern” and “remains a concern.” At one time, he said they were discussing extending Horizon Middle School’s Thanksgiving break because of staffing shortages, but that was not necessary. The district continues to find substitutes to fill in when teachers are unable to work.
Earlier this year, KPS hired eight full-time substitute teachers. The Nebraska Department of Education and University of Nebraska at Kearney also have been helpful, the superintendent said.
“NDE has really allowed us to expedite the certification and approval of substitutes,” he explained.
UNK also has created a course that allows otherwise qualified students to take a course to get certified by the NDE to substitute teach.
According to a press release, UNK also offers a one-credit-hour online human relations course for people with 60 or more college credit hours who are interested in substitute teaching, but lack the human relations training required by the Nebraska Department of Education.
This month, KPS has additional training days set up in December for its teachers and paraeducators, both to deal with the struggles of teaching during and the pandemic and to prepare should the district have to transition to remote learning.
However, Edwards said KPS plans to return to in-person learning after the two-week winter break.
“You’ve got to try to have school and be in session,” he said.
