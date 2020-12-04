KPS saw rise in COVID-19 among staff in November, with 62 positive cases

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases climbed in November in the Kearney community, so did cases among Kearney Public Schools staff.

In November, KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards said staff members accounted for 62 active positive cases of COVID-19. This is more than triple the number in October, which had 18 staff members contracting the illness.

“We mirror our community and our county,” Edwards said.

Earlier this school year, numbers were about the same as they were in October, averaging fewer than one staff member per day having a confirmed case. In November, KPS averaged two staff members per day testing positive for COVID-19. KPS has approximately 880 employees.

Conversely, the positivity rate among students is lower. As of Thursday, the district had 16 active positive cases with a majority being at the middle and high schools. KPS had 5,808 students enrolled as of Oct. 1.

A total of 13 staff members had active positive cases the same day.

Though a higher number of students are out of school due to quarantine or isolation, Edwards said only 22% of those students were exhibiting symptoms. Most students are out of school because of an adult in their lives has the virus or was exposed.

