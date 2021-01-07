KPS registration for kindergarten, preK, toddler programs open

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools has opened registration for kindergarten and its preschool and toddler programs for the 2021-22 school year.

Parents are encouraged to register early. Registration for all programs is available online at kearneypublicschools.org.

To be eligible to attend kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old before July 31. The first 150 kindergartners to register will receive a free book titled, “Kindergarten, Here I Come!”

KPS’s Bright Futures Toddler Program is for ages 18-36 months and its preschool is for 3- and 4-year-olds. These programs have income-based tuition.