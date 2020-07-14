KEARNEY — While Kearney Public Schools officials and parents agree that they want the best possible education for students this fall, parents seem to be all over the board about requiring masks.
Two weeks after Kearney Public Schools unveiled its reopening plans for school next fall, which offered a variety of scenarios depending on coronavirus threat levels, district officials have received feedback from more than 1,300 parents on its plans. Many of these parents had an opinion to share about requiring students to wear masks.
Superintendent Kent Edwards said the district aims to align its plans with the community’s wishes. However, there does not seem to be a consensus in the community.
Edwards and others had spoken with many parents in the past weeks, and it’s clear there are many opinions on mask requirements.
“No matter how many times you tell me, no matter how passionately you tell me, no matter how loudly you tell me, you have disparate views and philosophies with our stakeholders,” Edwards said.
“This consideration has become a very polarizing topic,” he added.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,349 individuals had responded to the district’s reopening survey sent to parents, representing about 40% of the district’s children. The survey ends today.
Masks would be required for staff if threat levels remain at their current state, which the district sets as a “yellow” threat level. If the threat were to increase to an “orange” level, both staff and students would need to wear masks.
Threat levels range from “green” representing the most normal course of instruction to “red” when the district would return to remote learning as it did in the spring.
As discussed at the board’s retreat June 29, varying mask or alternative facial covering requirements may be considered for students in the district’s special education program.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that “people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” According to the CDC website, wearing a cloth mask helps prevent the person from spreading the virus to others, particularly as the wearer may be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic.
One parent spoke at the school board’s Monday meeting, suggesting that for students like his son, who is asthmatic and has speech difficulties, masks may be a hindrance to learning. He also feared masks requirements may open the door for bullying.
Board President Kathy Gifford thanked the man for his comments, and board member Wendy Kreis acknowledged that she also had been wrestling with the implications of mask requirements for students and staff who may have issues like the parent suggested or hearing impairments.
Kreis suggested creating clear definitions of face coverings “so that our teachers aren’t having to be enforcers on our face mask policy.” Everyone needs a clear understanding of what may be required.
Both Kreis and board member Alex Straatmann agreed that the district needs to consider not only the students, but also its staff members.
“One of the comments that I have heard with respect to the virus threat ... is it’s not prevalent among children or it’s not as prevalent among children. But it leaves out an important factor: We have 800 people who work for our district. We have 800 faculty and staff and we have several in risk categories,” Straatmann said.
He stressed that in addition to fulfilling KPS’s mission to educate students, it also has to make responsible decisions as an employer of hundreds of workers.
The board passed a resolution regarding the reopening of schools Monday night, in part stating that the district will balance risks associated with restarting education during a pandemic with the need for quality, effective, in-person instruction.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the board gave first-reading approval to several policy changes, most of which aligned local policy to recent legislation.
Multiple policy changes were adjusted to reflect the U.S. Supreme Court ruling June 15 that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. For example, KPS’s anti-discrimination policy now includes “sexual orientation or gender identity” to the list of protected classes.
A change to the district’s search and seizure policy added stun gun, mace and pepper spray to the list of “dangerous weapons” that may be confiscated if brought to school.
One policy change removed the requirement for students to cover textbooks with paper bags. Another change no longer allows essential oil diffusers in classrooms.
These policies were given first-reading approval Monday night. The second time the board votes on these policies will be the final reading and adoption.