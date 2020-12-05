KPS moving to a 10-day quarantine period, following CDC's new guidance

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools will move to a 10-day quarantine period after the CDC released new guidance related to quarantines for people who have been in close contact with a positive COVID person.
According to a news release from KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards, the guidance previously was that a person in direct contact with a COVID positive person had to be quarantined for 14 days from the first day of symptoms. The guidance recently was updated to allow for a quarantine of seven to 10 days.
After consultation with Two Rivers Public Health, KPS has decided to move to a 10-day quarantine period immediately.
Edwards said the school district felt moving to a 10-day period was the safest and most prudent action considering the following factors:
n A 10-day quarantine would align with employers who may shorten quarantine periods for their workers.
n A 10-day quarantine limits the amount of time our staff potentially would be out with a child in quarantine and this reduces the effect that leave could have on staffing of our schools as well as the individual employee’s leave bank.
n Moving our quarantine period to 10 days creates consistency between the current 10-day isolation period for symptomatic people and those in quarantine. There will be no more inconsistencies in the period of absence.
n If an entity wants to enact a seven-day quarantine period, the quarantined person must have a negative COVID test, specifically on day five of the quarantine. Knowing that parents may have difficulty getting an appointment or timely test results, KPS believes this could make quarantines more confusing (a person gets a test on day four and not day five or results are slow to return and the quarantine period ends up being longer than 10 days.
This change in policy should help children and their family as the district navigates the COVID-19 pandemic together. As a reminder, a child who has to quarantine due to close contact with a symptomatic person can only return to school in the following ways:
1. Waiting for 10 days to return to school and must be symptom-free upon return.
2. Producing a negative COVID test result for the symptomatic person.
3. Producing an alternate doctor’s diagnosis for the symptomatic person.
All other protocols (required face coverings, temperature checks, etc.) will remain in place, according to the release. Students who are currently in quarantine will have their return periods shortened to 10 days. Parents should contact their school’s principal if there is a question on when their child should return.
