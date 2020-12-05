KPS moving to a 10-day quarantine period, following CDC's new guidance

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools will move to a 10-day quarantine period after the CDC released new guidance related to quarantines for people who have been in close contact with a positive COVID person.

According to a news release from KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards, the guidance previously was that a person in direct contact with a COVID positive person had to be quarantined for 14 days from the first day of symptoms. The guidance recently was updated to allow for a quarantine of seven to 10 days.

After consultation with Two Rivers Public Health, KPS has decided to move to a 10-day quarantine period immediately.

Edwards said the school district felt moving to a 10-day period was the safest and most prudent action considering the following factors:

n A 10-day quarantine would align with employers who may shorten quarantine periods for their workers.

n A 10-day quarantine limits the amount of time our staff potentially would be out with a child in quarantine and this reduces the effect that leave could have on staffing of our schools as well as the individual employee’s leave bank.